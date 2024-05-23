Louis Vuitton pays homage to Barcelona architect Antoni Gaudí in 2025 Cruise Collection

A model wears a creation by Louis Vuitton during a fashion show for the Cruise 2025 collection in the Park Guell in Barcelona, Spain, Thursday, May 23, 2024. (AP Photo/Joan Mateu)

By Joseph Wilson, The Associated Press

Posted May 23, 2024 5:33 pm.

Last Updated May 23, 2024 5:56 pm.

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Louis Vuitton unveiled its latest fashion designs at Barcelona’s Park Güell on Thursday, providing the clothes with drama to finally match Antoni Gaudí’s architectural masterpiece.

Nicolas Ghesquiere’s ambitions for the Parisian house’s 2025 Cruise collection were unveiled before an A-list crowd, including actresses Ana de Armas, Jennifer Connelly and Saoirse Ronan.

Louis Vuitton usually unveils its ready-to-wear collections in the French capital, while choosing exotic and attention-grabbing locations for its destination cruise collections.

Where tourists tread daily in tank tops, shorts and flip flops, this UNESCO World Heritage Site for one night was home to cutting-edge garments that blended with its earthly tones that are at once organic and yet seemingly ethereal.

The models weaved their way through the 86 Doric columns that hold up a vaulted square in the center of the park that overlooks Barcelona and the Mediterranean Sea in the distance.

The show notes said Ghesquiere had been inspired by Gaudí’s “legacy in constant mutation” and Spain’s rich artistic heritage.

“As if in homage to such opulent purity, the Maison’s rigorous spirit embraces the country’s passionate character,” the notes read. “The fervor of its colors, its loyalty to tradition elevated into artistic expression, dark and light that never appear contradictory.”

Dramatic silhouettes contrasted with the soft curves of Gaudí’s organic structures, which were then reflected in the dresses that draped and folded into volumes that defied gravity.

And then there were flashes that delighted: a pair of equestrian boots that finished in a bunch of tassels.

The fashion show, however, was not celebrated by all. A group of a few hundred residents protested the event for what they said were the inconveniences it had caused, including reduced parking in the area. The protest also included animal right activists.

The group of protesters located a few streets down the hill from the park’s outer wall could be heard beating drums, blowing air horns and setting off firecrackers before the show kicked off. Catalan police said they arrested one person for resisting violently to their decision to remove the protesters from a street to let traffic through.

Park Güell, pronounced “gu-ay” was started in 1900 as a planned upscale residential development designed by Gaudí, whose other works include the still-in-progress La Sagrada Familia Basilica. But a lack of buyers led to it being ditched in favor of a park that eventually passed into the hands of the Barcelona townhall.

It now receives 4.4 million visitors a year, mostly from the U.S., Britain, France, Germany and Italy, with Barcelona residents only representing 0.3% of the visitors, according to the park.

___

AP fashion writer Colleen Barry contribute to this report from Milan, Italy.

Joseph Wilson, The Associated Press



Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Single father from Toronto wins $70M OLG lottery prize
Single father from Toronto wins $70M OLG lottery prize

A single father from Toronto who won the OLG Lotto Max $70 million draw says he plans on celebrating the life-changing amount of money by treating his large Greek family. The OLG announced Gregory Chialtas,...

5h ago

'We remain far apart': Union representing TTC workers announces strike date
'We remain far apart': Union representing TTC workers announces strike date

The union that represents TTC workers has announced a strike date of June 7 after Ontario's top court upheld the right of Toronto Transit Commission workers to strike earlier Thursday. In a release,...

1h ago

University of Toronto president offers agreement to students conditional on encampment clearing
University of Toronto president offers agreement to students conditional on encampment clearing

University of Toronto president Meric Gertler has offered student representatives an agreement regarding their demands on divestment and disclosure of investments but rejected cutting academic ties,...

15m ago

Police seek suspect in downtown shooting that left victim in critical condition
Police seek suspect in downtown shooting that left victim in critical condition

Toronto police have released images of a suspect they are trying to locate in connection to a shooting on Wednesday that critically injured a 30-year-old man. Officers were called to the Sherbourne...

47m ago

Top Stories

Single father from Toronto wins $70M OLG lottery prize
Single father from Toronto wins $70M OLG lottery prize

A single father from Toronto who won the OLG Lotto Max $70 million draw says he plans on celebrating the life-changing amount of money by treating his large Greek family. The OLG announced Gregory Chialtas,...

5h ago

'We remain far apart': Union representing TTC workers announces strike date
'We remain far apart': Union representing TTC workers announces strike date

The union that represents TTC workers has announced a strike date of June 7 after Ontario's top court upheld the right of Toronto Transit Commission workers to strike earlier Thursday. In a release,...

1h ago

University of Toronto president offers agreement to students conditional on encampment clearing
University of Toronto president offers agreement to students conditional on encampment clearing

University of Toronto president Meric Gertler has offered student representatives an agreement regarding their demands on divestment and disclosure of investments but rejected cutting academic ties,...

15m ago

Police seek suspect in downtown shooting that left victim in critical condition
Police seek suspect in downtown shooting that left victim in critical condition

Toronto police have released images of a suspect they are trying to locate in connection to a shooting on Wednesday that critically injured a 30-year-old man. Officers were called to the Sherbourne...

47m ago

Most Watched Today

1:31
Toronto man falls to his knees in disbelief after receiving $70M from LOTTO MAX win
Toronto man falls to his knees in disbelief after receiving $70M from LOTTO MAX win

Greg from Toronto won the LOTTO MAX from the April 19, 2024 draw and once he won, he couldn't wait to tell his family.

6h ago

4:04
Mayor Chow celebrates Toronto WNBA expansion team
Mayor Chow celebrates Toronto WNBA expansion team

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow celebrates the announcement that a WNBA franchise is coming to the city. Chow spoke about her immigration to Toronto and how playing basketball helped her become comfortable in her new country.

7h ago

2:41
Trudeau welcomes the WNBA to Canada
Trudeau welcomes the WNBA to Canada

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau celebrates the decision to award a WNBA franchise to Toronto.

8h ago

2:22
Toronto awarded WNBA team, will start play in 2026
Toronto awarded WNBA team, will start play in 2026

The WNBA is officially coming to Toronto. Kilmer Sports Ventures has been awarded a women's professional basketball team. The as-yet-unnamed team will play out of Coca-Cola Coliseum, an arena in downtown Toronto at Exhibition Place.

10h ago

3:19
Blue Jays' pitcher Kikuchi gives hilarious interview
Blue Jays' pitcher Kikuchi gives hilarious interview

CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn spoke with Blue Jays' Pitcher Yusei Kikuchi about his special day in the ballpark and he takes some funny jabs at his teammates.

21h ago

More Videos