A British neonatal nurse convicted of killing 7 babies loses her bid to appeal

This undated handout issued by Cheshire Constabulary shows of nurse Lucy Letby. A British neonatal nurse who was convicted of murdering seven babies and the attempted murder of six others has lost her bid to appeal. Lucy Letby had asked for permission to challenge the verdict after she was convicted and sentenced to life in prison last year. (Cheshire Constabulary via AP)

By The Associated Press

Posted May 24, 2024 6:24 am.

Last Updated May 24, 2024 6:26 am.

LONDON (AP) — A British neonatal nurse who was convicted of murdering seven babies and the attempted murder of six others has lost her bid to appeal.

Lucy Letby, 34, had asked for permission to challenge the verdict after she was convicted and sentenced to life in prison last year. A three-judge panel of Britain’s Court of Appeal heard the case in April and released its decision on Friday.

“Having heard her application, we have decided to refuse leave to appeal on all grounds and refuse all associated applications,″ Judge Victoria Sharp said. “A full judgment will be handed down in due course.”

A jury at Manchester Crown Court had found her guilty of the crimes, which took place between June 2015 and June 2016 at the neonatal unit at the Countess of Chester Hospital in northwestern England.

Most defendants in British court cases don’t have an automatic right to appeal. They must seek permission to appeal on a set of narrowly defined legal issues.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Exclusive: Beer, wine, ready-to-drink cocktails coming to Ontario corner stores this fall, sources say
Exclusive: Beer, wine, ready-to-drink cocktails coming to Ontario corner stores this fall, sources say

Beer, wine, and ready-to-drink cocktails are coming to Ontario corner stores this fall, sources say, with The Beer Store being paid public funds. Premier Doug Ford is set to announce that he’s dramatically...

7h ago

'We remain far apart': Union representing TTC workers announces strike date
'We remain far apart': Union representing TTC workers announces strike date

The union that represents TTC workers has announced a strike date of June 7 after Ontario's top court upheld the right of Toronto Transit Commission workers to strike earlier Thursday. In a release,...

10h ago

University of Toronto president offers agreement to students conditional on encampment clearing
University of Toronto president offers agreement to students conditional on encampment clearing

University of Toronto president Meric Gertler has offered student representatives an agreement regarding their demands on divestment and disclosure of investments but rejected...

1h ago

Single father from Toronto wins $70M OLG lottery prize
Single father from Toronto wins $70M OLG lottery prize

A single father from Toronto who won the OLG Lotto Max $70 million draw says he plans on celebrating the life-changing amount of money by treating his large Greek family. The OLG announced Gregory Chialtas,...

17h ago

Top Stories

Exclusive: Beer, wine, ready-to-drink cocktails coming to Ontario corner stores this fall, sources say
Exclusive: Beer, wine, ready-to-drink cocktails coming to Ontario corner stores this fall, sources say

Beer, wine, and ready-to-drink cocktails are coming to Ontario corner stores this fall, sources say, with The Beer Store being paid public funds. Premier Doug Ford is set to announce that he’s dramatically...

7h ago

'We remain far apart': Union representing TTC workers announces strike date
'We remain far apart': Union representing TTC workers announces strike date

The union that represents TTC workers has announced a strike date of June 7 after Ontario's top court upheld the right of Toronto Transit Commission workers to strike earlier Thursday. In a release,...

10h ago

University of Toronto president offers agreement to students conditional on encampment clearing
University of Toronto president offers agreement to students conditional on encampment clearing

University of Toronto president Meric Gertler has offered student representatives an agreement regarding their demands on divestment and disclosure of investments but rejected...

1h ago

Single father from Toronto wins $70M OLG lottery prize
Single father from Toronto wins $70M OLG lottery prize

A single father from Toronto who won the OLG Lotto Max $70 million draw says he plans on celebrating the life-changing amount of money by treating his large Greek family. The OLG announced Gregory Chialtas,...

17h ago

Most Watched Today

1:46
Union representing TTC workers sets strike date
Union representing TTC workers sets strike date

Around 12,000 TTC workers could walk off the job on June 7th. Melissa Nakhavoly with the details on what the strike action could look like.

7h ago

2:22
Double shooting in Mississauga leaves one man dead and a teen clinging to life
Double shooting in Mississauga leaves one man dead and a teen clinging to life

Peel Police are investigating a double shooting that happened during a late-night gathering outside an elementary school. Shauna Hunt with the latest on the investigation.

13h ago

2:18
Man killed, teen critically injured in shooting at Mississauga school parking lot
Man killed, teen critically injured in shooting at Mississauga school parking lot

Peel Police are investigating an overnight shooting at a Mississauga school parking lot that left a man dead and a teenager fighting for his life in hospital. Shauna Hunt reports on the police investigation.

18h ago

1:31
Toronto man falls to his knees in disbelief after receiving $70M from LOTTO MAX win
Toronto man falls to his knees in disbelief after receiving $70M from LOTTO MAX win

Greg from Toronto won the LOTTO MAX from the April 19, 2024 draw and once he won, he couldn't wait to tell his family.

18h ago

3:19
Blue Jays' pitcher Kikuchi gives hilarious interview
Blue Jays' pitcher Kikuchi gives hilarious interview

CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn spoke with Blue Jays' Pitcher Yusei Kikuchi about his special day in the ballpark and he takes some funny jabs at his teammates.
More Videos