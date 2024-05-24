Man in serious condition after being struck by vehicle downtown Toronto
Posted May 24, 2024 10:41 am.
A man is in serious condition after being struck by a vehicle downtown Toronto on Friday morning.
Police responded to a call in the Grange and Spadina Avenues area just after 9:45 a.m. for reports of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle.
Medics transporting the pedestrian, a man believed to be in his 70’s to a trauma centre in serious condition.
The driver remained on scene.
Spadina Avenue is closed from Dundas Street West to Grange Avenue.