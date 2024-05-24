A man is in serious condition after being struck by a vehicle downtown Toronto on Friday morning.

Police responded to a call in the Grange and Spadina Avenues area just after 9:45 a.m. for reports of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle.

Medics transporting the pedestrian, a man believed to be in his 70’s to a trauma centre in serious condition.

The driver remained on scene.

Spadina Avenue is closed from Dundas Street West to Grange Avenue.