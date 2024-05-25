Burkina Faso junta extends its transition term by 5 years

FILE - Burkina Faso coup leader Capt. Ibrahim Traore participates in a ceremony in Ouagadougou, Oct. 15, 2022. Traore, the military leader of Burkina Faso, will remain in office for another five years following the signing of a new charter after national consultations in the capital, Saturday, May 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Kilaye Bationo, File)

By Mark Banchereau, The Associated Press

Posted May 25, 2024 6:16 pm.

Last Updated May 25, 2024 6:27 pm.

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — The military leader of Burkina Faso will remain in office for another five years following the signing of a new charter after national consultations in the capital on Saturday.

Civil society representatives, the security and defense forces and lawmakers in the transitional assembly participated in the talks in Ouagadougou, which most political parties boycotted.

“The duration of the transition is fixed at 60 months from July 2, 2024,” said Col. Moussa Diallo, the chairman of the organizing committee of the national dialogue process, in a speech after the talks.

Burkina Faso is one of a growing list of West African countries where the military has taken power, accusing the elected governments of failing to keep their promises. The current junta seized power in September 2022 by ousting the military regime of Lt. Col. Paul Henri Sandaogo Damiba about eight months after it staged a coup to remove democratically elected President Roch Marc Kaboré.

The transitional government has been running Burkina Faso under a constitution approved by a national assembly that included army officers, civil society groups and traditional and religious leaders. The junta had set a goal of conducting elections to return the country to democratic rule by July 2024.

Capt. Ibrahim Traore was named the transitional president. However, since its inception, the junta has struggled to end Burkina Faso’s security challenges — the very reason that it said prompted it to take over power in September 2022. Around half of Burkina Faso’s territory remains outside of government control.

The West African country has been ravaged by growing attacks by Muslim extremists linked to al-Qaida and the Islamic State group. The violence has killed thousands, displaced more than 2 million people and pushed tens of thousands to the brink of starvation.

Frustrated with a lack of progress over years of Western military assistance, the junta has severed military ties with former colonial ruler France and turned to Russia instead for security support.

Traore will be able to run in elections at the end of the five-year transition period, according to the new charter. However, the charter also retains the possibility of holding elections before the end of the transition period.

Mark Banchereau, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Gunfire evidence found at all-girls Jewish elementary school in North York
Gunfire evidence found at all-girls Jewish elementary school in North York

Toronto police say it is too early to tell if an early morning shooting outside an all-girls Jewish elementary school in North York is a hate crime or a terrorist act. Police were called to the school...

1h ago

Man charged after 1 killed, 3 injured from flying wheel striking bus on Toronto-bound QEW
Man charged after 1 killed, 3 injured from flying wheel striking bus on Toronto-bound QEW

A 45-year-old man has been charged after one person was killed and three others were injured after a loose wheel struck a bus on the Queen Elizabeth Way in St. Catharines on Friday. Provincial police...

1h ago

Ontario facing growing dermatologist shortage
Ontario facing growing dermatologist shortage

Ontario appears to be dealing with an ongoing shortage of dermatologists. Dr. Renita Ahluwalia is the lead dermatologist at the Canadian Dermatology Centre in North York. She sympathizes with patients...

1h ago

Struggling to make ends meet, Ukrainian family that escaped war reconsidering choice of coming to Canada
Struggling to make ends meet, Ukrainian family that escaped war reconsidering choice of coming to Canada

A Ukrainian family that came to Canada to escape the war is having second thoughts about their new home because of the economic situation. The Sadovnyks are reconsidering life in Quebec, just outside...

2h ago

Top Stories

Gunfire evidence found at all-girls Jewish elementary school in North York
Gunfire evidence found at all-girls Jewish elementary school in North York

Toronto police say it is too early to tell if an early morning shooting outside an all-girls Jewish elementary school in North York is a hate crime or a terrorist act. Police were called to the school...

1h ago

Man charged after 1 killed, 3 injured from flying wheel striking bus on Toronto-bound QEW
Man charged after 1 killed, 3 injured from flying wheel striking bus on Toronto-bound QEW

A 45-year-old man has been charged after one person was killed and three others were injured after a loose wheel struck a bus on the Queen Elizabeth Way in St. Catharines on Friday. Provincial police...

1h ago

Ontario facing growing dermatologist shortage
Ontario facing growing dermatologist shortage

Ontario appears to be dealing with an ongoing shortage of dermatologists. Dr. Renita Ahluwalia is the lead dermatologist at the Canadian Dermatology Centre in North York. She sympathizes with patients...

1h ago

Struggling to make ends meet, Ukrainian family that escaped war reconsidering choice of coming to Canada
Struggling to make ends meet, Ukrainian family that escaped war reconsidering choice of coming to Canada

A Ukrainian family that came to Canada to escape the war is having second thoughts about their new home because of the economic situation. The Sadovnyks are reconsidering life in Quebec, just outside...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

0:51
1 dead, 3 seriously injured as flying wheel strikes coach bus on QEW
1 dead, 3 seriously injured as flying wheel strikes coach bus on QEW

One man is dead and three others are injured after a bus was struck by a loose wheel on the Toronto-bound Queen Elizabeth Way in St. Catharines.

20h ago

2:25
University of Toronto delivers trespass notice to pro-Palestinian encampment
University of Toronto delivers trespass notice to pro-Palestinian encampment

Pro-Palestinian protestors who have set up an encampment on the University of Toronto campus have been issued trespassing notices. As Jazan Grewal reports, demonstrators are not planning to leave despite a deadline to clear the occupation.

20h ago

2:16
Toronto woman’s viral video sheds light on air travel accessibility concerns
Toronto woman’s viral video sheds light on air travel accessibility concerns

A Toronto woman’s viral video is shedding light on accessibility concerns in air travel. Erica Natividad with the ordeal she describes as “terrifying” and the changes she wants to see.

21h ago

3:34
Ford government to spend millions to fast-track booze in corner stores
Ford government to spend millions to fast-track booze in corner stores

The Ford government will spend $225 million to fast-track its plan to get beer, wine & ready-made cocktails into corner stores. As Tina Yazdani reports, it marks a major change to the alcohol market in Ontario.
2:38
Ontario Line construction may force school relocation
Ontario Line construction may force school relocation

The TDSB is considering having students from Pape Jr. Elementary School move to a facility on Jones Avenue next year. Safety and disruption from construction by Metrolinx have raised concerns. Mark McAllister gathers reaction.

More Videos