Man stabbed in both legs with a machete in Times Square
Posted May 30, 2024 3:45 pm.
Last Updated May 30, 2024 3:57 pm.
NEW YORK (AP) — A man was stabbed in both legs with a machete at New York’s Times Square on Thursday afternoon, police said.
A spokeswoman for the New York Police Department said three people have been arrested in connection with the stabbing, which happened around 1 p.m. at the busy tourism hub.
The victim was hospitalized and listed in stable condition.
Police did not immediately release additional details.
The Associated Press