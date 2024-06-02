Progress being made on 2 new transit stations for west-end Toronto

As the push to expand transit in Toronto continues, two new transit stations are set to overhaul how residents in multiple west-end neighbourhoods can move around the city and region.

Your Community recently visited the Keelesdale-Eglinton West neighbourhood, which is roughly south of Eglinton Avenue West, the rail corridor on the east side near Caledonia Road, south of Rogers Road on the south side, and the rail corridor on the west side beside Weston Road, to look at the transit infrastructure upgrades currently in the works.

“In that area today … you’re talking about surface transit buses obviously in traffic, no connection to the GO regional rail network and so it’s largely TTC buses at this point,” Andrew Hope, the chief rapid transit capital officer for Metrolinx, said when asked about the state of transit in the area currently.

“It’s about to change pretty dramatically.”

The biggest transit hub of activity will be concentrated at Mount Dennis station, located on Eglinton Avenue West between Weston Road and Black Creek Drive.

The station building itself is the former Kodak Building 9. The manufacturing plant structure has been transformed into a multi-modal station and a community space with a massive gym and stage on the upper floor. Officials noted discussions on how the community space will be used are still underway.

The ground floor of the new station is the initial western terminus of the Eglinton Crosstown LRT when it opens. However, work is underway to extend the Crosstown west to Mississauga.

On the northeast corner of the property just outside the station building is a massive bus terminal and loop with 15 bays. It will have stops for routes servicing the western half of Toronto.

On the west side of the grounds along the rail corridor, four new train platforms have been built to allow for GO Transit Kitchener line trains to stop as well as UP Express trains.

“You’ll have train service very frequently both downtown (Toronto), to the airport and out [toward] Kitchener,” Hope said.

Connecting all of the structures at Mount Dennis is a network of passageways and entry points with fare gates. There are also retail spaces built in and there’s a large public art piece as you enter and exit the Eglinton Crosstown station area. A bicycle storage locker can be found on the west side of the property.

Officials said work at the station is mostly finished except for minor aesthetic issues, but noted the whole station property won’t open until the Eglinton Crosstown LRT is functional.

“We’re in testing and commissioning. That process is still ongoing, so I don’t have a date right now for when that’s going to be open. We’re in the process and continuing to make good progress every month,” Hope said when asked about a possible opening date.

Over at Caledonia station outside Westside Mall on Eglinton Avenue West, just west of Caledonia Road, the Eglinton Crosstown station is largely finished as well.

The station sits next to a single-track segment of the GO Transit Barrie line. Currently trains speed through the area and the closest GO stations are Union and Downsview Park.

Hope said the plan is to open a GO Transit station at the base of Caledonia station and build two new platforms for passengers. He said the contract to build the platforms has been released and it should be awarded by the end of 2024.

As CityNews showed at the end of 2023, GO Transit is in the midst of a multi-billion-dollar revitalization and expansion program. The Barrie line is one of five lines that will eventually have two-way, all-day GO train service. Smaller projects are being carried out across the line, such as adding a second set of tracks in areas.

Hope touted the future improvements in the area as ones that will make it easier for Toronto residents.

“This is going to go from a very poorly connected part of the city to a very well-connected part of the city,” he said.

“It’s part of a broader strategy we’re trying to do with a lot of our transit expansion work here, which is to build these connections across the city so people can get to jobs, employment, and cultural events much better, faster than they currently can and that involves much better connections between our rapid transit network, subways.”