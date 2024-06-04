Though the first official day of summer is still a few weeks away, it’s not how many in Toronto and southern Ontario wanted to usher in the month of June.

The city and the surrounding GTA are forecasted to be hit with an abundance of rain this week, starting with persistent showers and a likely super soaker on Wednesday, when approximately 20 millimetres could fall by day’s end.

Environment Canada forecasts clouds moving in by Wednesday afternoon, leading to a risk of thunderstorms and wind becoming southeast at 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h. The rain will continue overnight Wednesday.

According to Environment Canada’s tracking data from 1938 to 2013, the most rain to accumulate in Toronto on June 5 was in 1982, when 23.4 mm was recorded. We’re not expected to surpass the 20 mm mark tomorrow, but it will be close and worth monitoring.

Thursday is shaping up to be better in terms of daytime sunshine, though a risk of showers remains. Temperatures will also dip slightly to a high of 20 C.

Weekend forecast not promising

The sun will disappear on Friday, with clouds rolling in and more showers possible to end the week. This will lead to an even greater temperature drop and a forecasted high of 18 C in Toronto.

Though subject to change, the weather is not currently shaping up to be pleasant this weekend in Toronto.

If it’s the sun you’re dreaming of, look away. Clouds dominate the weekend forecast, with light rain expected for much of the day on Saturday and a daytime high of 21 C. Just over 5 mm could fall in some localized areas.

The same can be said for Sunday, with mainly cloudy conditions and a risk of showers in the forecast. Environment Canada expects temperatures to warm up a bit that day, with a current daytime high of 22 C.

