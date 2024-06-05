NBA advocates for federal regulatory gambling framework in wake of Porter ban

By The Canadian Press

Posted June 5, 2024 11:14 am.

Last Updated June 5, 2024 11:26 am.

The NBA’s deputy commissioner and chief operating officer says the league wants a strong federal regulatory framework for legalized gambling in the United States.

Mark Tatum made the comments a day after a New York man was charged in a sports betting scandal that spurred the NBA to ban former Toronto Raptors centre Jontay Porter for life.

Those charges are the first known criminal fallout from the matter.

Tatum had no comment on the criminal matter, but says the state-by-state legalization of sports gambling in the U.S. made it possible to track the irregularities that led to Porter being banned.

Porter is not named in the court complaint, but its specifics about “Player 1” match the details of the former Raptors player’s downfall this spring. Brooklyn federal prosecutors declined to comment on whether Porter is under investigation.

Brooklyn U.S. Attorney Breon Peace says the alleged co-conspirators and “Player 1” participated “in a brazen, illegal betting scheme that had a corrupting influence on two games and numerous bets.”

— With files from The Associated Press

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 5, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Bank of Canada cuts key interest rate for 1st time in more than 4 years
Bank of Canada cuts key interest rate for 1st time in more than 4 years

Today, the Bank of Canada cut its key interest rate for the first time in more than four years, marking a major turning point in its fight against inflation. Governor Tiff Macklem says the Bank of Canada...

updated

0m ago

'Absolutely brutal': Ontario to end COVID-19 wastewater surveillance program
'Absolutely brutal': Ontario to end COVID-19 wastewater surveillance program

A crucial program during the COVID-19 pandemic is ending as Ontario will scrap the wastewater surveillance program later next month. It's expected to be officially terminated on July 31. Federal...

5h ago

'Peak Toronto': Viral video shows man driving on sidewalk in Yorkville
'Peak Toronto': Viral video shows man driving on sidewalk in Yorkville

A now-viral video is making the rounds after a man was caught driving on a sidewalk in Toronto's Yorkville earlier this week. The video shared on TikTok by user JohnnyStrides was recorded on Monday....

55m ago

'Best person ever': Community reeling as police ID man, 61, killed in Etobicoke shooting
'Best person ever': Community reeling as police ID man, 61, killed in Etobicoke shooting

The daughter of a 61-year-old man fatally shot outside of an Etobicoke high school last weekend has spoken out as the community tries to piece together why alleged armed suspects opened fire at a group...

47m ago

