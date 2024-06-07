Toronto’s transit system to run as normal after deal reached to avoid strike

A Toronto Transit Commission streetcar drives past the downtown skyline in Toronto on Thursday June 6, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

By The Canadian Press

Posted June 7, 2024 4:00 am.

Last Updated June 7, 2024 4:12 am.

Toronto’s public transit system is set to operate as normal after the TTC and transit workers announced a last minute deal to avoid a strike.

Contract talks between ATU Local 113 and the Toronto Transit Commission went down to the wire following months of negotiations.

The union says the framework deal reached includes progress on key issues like wages, benefits and job security and that it was putting a strike “on hold” as it works towards a final agreement.

The TTC says the deal is fair, affordable and respectful of the important work performed by the transit union.

A strike would have brought Canada’s most populous city to a grinding halt, idling the TTC’s fleet of subways, streetcars and buses, while clogging Toronto’s already congested roadways with extra traffic.

The last TTC strike in 2008 ended after less than two days when the provincial government legislated employees back to work on the mayor’s request.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 7, 2024

The Canadian Press

