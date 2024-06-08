Man wanted after assault, Islamophobic comments on TTC subway train: police
Posted June 8, 2024 11:37 am.
Last Updated June 8, 2024 11:38 am.
Toronto police officers say they’re looking for a man as part of an ongoing investigation into a suspected hate-motivated assault that happened on a TTC subway train in May.
In a statement released on Saturday, officers said the May 12 incident happened on a TTC Line 1 subway train at or near Finch station.
Investigators said the female victim and her friend were travelling on the train when a man unknown to them “began yelling anti-Muslim comments and assaulted the victim.”
Officers said bystanders stepped in and the suspect took off.
The Toronto police statement said the incident is being treated as a suspected hate-motivated offence.
In the statement, officers released a photo of a man wanted in connection with the investigation.
Investigators said the suspect, who had a slim build and a beard with a moustache, was last seen wearing dark blue pants and a vest with Leafs and Raptors logos, a grey t-shirt, a light-coloured Adidas hat, white running shoes, a black-banded wrist watch on his left wrist, and a black-string bag.