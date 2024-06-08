Man wanted after assault, Islamophobic comments on TTC subway train: police

Toronto police officers released a photo of a man wanted in connection with a suspected hate-motivated assault investigation.
Toronto police officers released a photo of a man wanted in connection with a suspected hate-motivated assault investigation. HANDOUT / Toronto Police Service

By Nick Westoll

Posted June 8, 2024 11:37 am.

Last Updated June 8, 2024 11:38 am.

Toronto police officers say they’re looking for a man as part of an ongoing investigation into a suspected hate-motivated assault that happened on a TTC subway train in May.

In a statement released on Saturday, officers said the May 12 incident happened on a TTC Line 1 subway train at or near Finch station.

Investigators said the female victim and her friend were travelling on the train when a man unknown to them “began yelling anti-Muslim comments and assaulted the victim.”

Related:

Officers said bystanders stepped in and the suspect took off.

The Toronto police statement said the incident is being treated as a suspected hate-motivated offence.

In the statement, officers released a photo of a man wanted in connection with the investigation.

Investigators said the suspect, who had a slim build and a beard with a moustache, was last seen wearing dark blue pants and a vest with Leafs and Raptors logos, a grey t-shirt, a light-coloured Adidas hat, white running shoes, a black-banded wrist watch on his left wrist, and a black-string bag.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Housing and identity: Questions about Mississauga's future as election looms
Housing and identity: Questions about Mississauga's future as election looms

The Mississauga byelection for the positions of mayor and Ward 5 councillor will be held on Monday, June 10, 2024.

5h ago

Suspect charged with manslaughter in connection with death at Toronto warming centre
Suspect charged with manslaughter in connection with death at Toronto warming centre

Toronto police officers say Gregory Lawrie died after he was assaulted outside a warming centre on Elizabeth Street in February.

2h ago

Canadian billionaire businessman Frank Stronach facing charges of rape, sexual assault
Canadian billionaire businessman Frank Stronach facing charges of rape, sexual assault

Canadian billionaire businessman Frank Stronach is facing a number of charges including rape and sexual assault in connection with alleged incidents dating back to the 1980s. Police in Peel Region say...

13h ago

Weekend need-to-know: Ride to Conquer Cancer and Do West Fest
Weekend need-to-know: Ride to Conquer Cancer and Do West Fest

Festivals galore are happening this weekend with Dundas West being transformed into a three-day party while cyclists will be hopping on their bikes for a cause, some with and some without clothing. There...

20h ago

Top Stories

Housing and identity: Questions about Mississauga's future as election looms
Housing and identity: Questions about Mississauga's future as election looms

The Mississauga byelection for the positions of mayor and Ward 5 councillor will be held on Monday, June 10, 2024.

5h ago

Suspect charged with manslaughter in connection with death at Toronto warming centre
Suspect charged with manslaughter in connection with death at Toronto warming centre

Toronto police officers say Gregory Lawrie died after he was assaulted outside a warming centre on Elizabeth Street in February.

2h ago

Canadian billionaire businessman Frank Stronach facing charges of rape, sexual assault
Canadian billionaire businessman Frank Stronach facing charges of rape, sexual assault

Canadian billionaire businessman Frank Stronach is facing a number of charges including rape and sexual assault in connection with alleged incidents dating back to the 1980s. Police in Peel Region say...

13h ago

Weekend need-to-know: Ride to Conquer Cancer and Do West Fest
Weekend need-to-know: Ride to Conquer Cancer and Do West Fest

Festivals galore are happening this weekend with Dundas West being transformed into a three-day party while cyclists will be hopping on their bikes for a cause, some with and some without clothing. There...

20h ago

Most Watched Today

1:11
Canadian businessman Frank Stronach charged in sex assault probe
Canadian businessman Frank Stronach charged in sex assault probe

Peel Regional Police say the have laid five charges against Canadian businessman and billionaire Frank Stronach related to a sexual assault investigation involving more than one victim over multiple decades

13h ago

2:06
Border mayors wait, as CBSA strike delayed
Border mayors wait, as CBSA strike delayed

Canada's border mayors hope Canada can avoid a border services strike. Some need the border to flow freely for tourism, while others rely on it for agriculture and industry.

17h ago

2:43
Union for CBSA workers postpones job action
Union for CBSA workers postpones job action

As the union representing thousands of CBSA workers approached its Friday deadline for a work-to-rule campaign and strike, they said talks have been extended. Nick Westoll has more on the concerns and what’s next.

18h ago

3:36
Business Report: Flames shoot from Air Canada plane
Business Report: Flames shoot from Air Canada plane

Flames shoot from an Air Canada flight. Meanwhile, GameStop reports significant losses, and theatres hope "Bad Boys" will bring in big numbers. Fil Martino reports.

19h ago

2:54
Transit union endorses deal with TTC after strike averted
Transit union endorses deal with TTC after strike averted

A deal that was made in the final minutes of negotiations has averted a transit strike that would have paralyzed the city. Shauna Hunt with latest on the tentative deal and what happens next.

19h ago

More Videos