Man wanted after assault, Islamophobic comments on TTC subway train: police

Toronto police officers say they’re looking for a man as part of an ongoing investigation into a suspected hate-motivated assault that happened on a TTC subway train in May.

In a statement released on Saturday, officers said the May 12 incident happened on a TTC Line 1 subway train at or near Finch station.

Investigators said the female victim and her friend were travelling on the train when a man unknown to them “began yelling anti-Muslim comments and assaulted the victim.”

Officers said bystanders stepped in and the suspect took off.

The Toronto police statement said the incident is being treated as a suspected hate-motivated offence.

In the statement, officers released a photo of a man wanted in connection with the investigation.

Investigators said the suspect, who had a slim build and a beard with a moustache, was last seen wearing dark blue pants and a vest with Leafs and Raptors logos, a grey t-shirt, a light-coloured Adidas hat, white running shoes, a black-banded wrist watch on his left wrist, and a black-string bag.