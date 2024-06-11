Canada Border Services Agency workers reach tentative deal: union

More than 9,000 Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) workers have reached a tentative agreement, their union says.

Workers were initially set to start job action on June 7, but it was postponed after an agreement was reached to extend mediation talks. The union then set a new deadline for Friday.

“Our bargaining team has been working around the clock to secure the best contract for our members, and this tentative agreement is a testament to their incredible hard work and dedication,” said PSAC national president Sharon DeSousa.

“This is a well-deserved victory for our members at CBSA who safeguard our nation’s borders and ensure the safety and security of all Canadians.”

The union said details of the deal will be revealed once it is presented to members on Thursday.

More to come