How does the war in Gaza end?

Palestinians look at the aftermath of the Israeli bombing in Nuseirat refugee camp, Gaza Strip, Saturday, June 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Jehad Alshrafi)

By Analysis by The Big Story Podcast

Posted June 11, 2024 6:23 am.

In today’s The Big Story podcast, this weekend saw four Israeli hostages rescued at the cost of at least 200 Palestinian lives. While the world debates the calculus of that manoeuvre, it is either way more lives lost in a conflict overflowing with them. When this began, very few experts could have imagined Israel’s bloody response to Hamas’ Oct. 7 attacks lasting eight months. But here we are, with ceasefire deals and hostage exchanges having failed every time they’ve seemed close.

Khaled Elgindy is a senior fellow at the Middle East Institute, and the Director of the Middle East Institute’s Program on Palestine and Israeli-Palestinian Affairs. “we’ve been on the verge of a ceasefire deal for many months and nothing has changed. We have a stalemate essentially,” said Elgindy. 

Is there still a way to end the bloodshed? Will there be anything left of Gaza by the time there is?

You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google and Spotify. You can also find it at thebigstorypodcast.ca.

Veteran politician Carolyn Parrish wins Mississauga mayoral byelection
Veteran politician Carolyn Parrish wins Mississauga mayoral byelection

Veteran politician Carolyn Parrish is Mississauga's next mayor. The former Mississauga councillor and MP is leading the byelection by over 8,500 votes with 99 per cent of polls reported. Parrish will...

7h ago

2 injured, male arrested after stabbing near Danforth and Victoria Park
2 injured, male arrested after stabbing near Danforth and Victoria Park

Two men have been taken to hospital and one male has been arrested after a stabbing in the Danforth and Victoria Park Avenues area Monday night. Police say they were called to Danforth and Thyra Avenue...

1h ago

From assaulting an officer to stomping on an Israeli flag, police outline arrests at tense ‘Walk with Israel’ event
From assaulting an officer to stomping on an Israeli flag, police outline arrests at tense ‘Walk with Israel’ event

From stomping on an Israeli flag to assaulting an officer, Toronto police have outlined why they arrested half-a-dozen people at Sunday's tension-filled Walk with Israel event. Police had earlier warned...

14h ago

No room for complacency in Canada-U.S. trade relations: BMO chief executive
No room for complacency in Canada-U.S. trade relations: BMO chief executive

TORONTO — The head of BMO says there's no room for complacency in Canada-U.S. trade relations as the bank co-hosts a conference focused on key issues faced by both countries. Darryl White says that...

31m ago

