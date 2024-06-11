How does the war in Gaza end?

In today’s The Big Story podcast, this weekend saw four Israeli hostages rescued at the cost of at least 200 Palestinian lives. While the world debates the calculus of that manoeuvre, it is either way more lives lost in a conflict overflowing with them. When this began, very few experts could have imagined Israel’s bloody response to Hamas’ Oct. 7 attacks lasting eight months. But here we are, with ceasefire deals and hostage exchanges having failed every time they’ve seemed close.

Khaled Elgindy is a senior fellow at the Middle East Institute, and the Director of the Middle East Institute’s Program on Palestine and Israeli-Palestinian Affairs. “we’ve been on the verge of a ceasefire deal for many months and nothing has changed. We have a stalemate essentially,” said Elgindy.

Is there still a way to end the bloodshed? Will there be anything left of Gaza by the time there is?

