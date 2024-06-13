Unifor says 35 Global News jobs cut across the country

Unifor says 35 of its members at Global News have been laid off as part of changes announced Wednesday by Corus Entertainment Inc.

Randy Kitt, Unifor’s media director, says there were 13 layoffs in Calgary, one in B.C., three in Lethbridge, eight in Edmonton, three in Ottawa and seven in Toronto.

He says that’s on top of 11 Unifor members at Global who were already laid off in 2024.

On Wednesday, Global News spokeswoman Anna Arnone said the changes come as part of an ongoing evaluation of its business and an efficiency review across Corus.

She declined to offer further details, such as whether employees had been laid off, though she said certain roles had been affected.

Kitt called the news a devastating blow to the industry, adding the jobs are “desperately needed” in Canada.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 13, 2024.

