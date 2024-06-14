TTC streetcars return to St. Clair after infrastructure upgrades completed early

By Meredith Bond

Posted June 14, 2024 10:57 am.

Weeks ahead of schedule, the TTC will be resuming streetcar service along St. Clair Avenue next weekend.

It had been replaced by bus service last September as major infrastructure upgrades were made including the modernization of the overhead power along the streetcar right-of-way, rebuilding overhead power systems at intersections, track work and track lubrication.

Streetcars will start running between St. Clair Station and Gunn’s Loop on June 23.

“I am incredibly grateful that the TTC has completed its work on this busy stretch of St. Clair Avenue ahead of schedule, and that riders of the St. Clair streetcar can look forward to safe and reliable service for years to come,” said Mayor Olivia Chow in a statement.

Work at St Clair West Station is still ongoing so the 512 streetcars will serve the station on the street. Riders transferring from the subway will be able to board streetcars at stops on Bathurst Street and Tweedsmuir Avenue.

The work at St Clair West station is expected to be completed by December.

“Our focus is now on completing streetcar track replacement and structural work inside St Clair West Station. We are optimistic about reopening that loop by the end of this year, further enhancing the efficiency and accessibility of the TTC network in the area,” said TTC CEO Rick Leary.

The return of streetcar service on St Clair comes at the same time the TTC will be replacing Spadina streetcars with buses. That work is expected to take until December.

Record number of candidates as advance voting begins in Toronto-St. Paul's riding
Record number of candidates as advance voting begins in Toronto-St. Paul's riding

Advance voting begins Friday in the federal riding of Toronto-St. Paul's and there is no shortage of candidates for residents to choose from. A record 84 people are on the ballot for the June 24 byelection,...

1h ago

Ontario awarded nearly $1M in contracts for business case on moving science centre
Ontario awarded nearly $1M in contracts for business case on moving science centre

Ontario awarded nearly $1 million in contracts to various companies to write a business case on moving the Ontario Science Centre to Ontario Place on Toronto's waterfront, The Canadian Press has learned. The...

6h ago

SIU investigating after Peel police make arrests in alleged car theft
SIU investigating after Peel police make arrests in alleged car theft

The province's police watchdog has been called in to investigate an alleged vehicle theft in Mississauga. Peel police say they were called to Winston Churchill between Thomas Street and Ozzie Drive...

3h ago

Kyiv calls Putin's offer of a truce with Ukraine 'absurd'
Kyiv calls Putin's offer of a truce with Ukraine 'absurd'

Russian President Vladimir Putin promised Friday to “immediately” order a cease-fire in Ukraine and begin negotiations if Kyiv started withdrawing troops from the four regions annexed by Moscow in...

1h ago

