9-year-old from Aurora falls in love with the game of hockey

Whether it’s before or after school, Walker Weedon is always working on his game and he recently made the U10 AAA team with the York Simcoe Express.

His favourite NHL player? Connor McDavid, who also played for the York Simcoe Express at an early age.

Walker Weedon – Hockey Player

