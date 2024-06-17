9-year-old from Aurora falls in love with the game of hockey

Walker Weedon - Hockey Player
9-year-old Walker Weedon celebrating one of his many accomplishments on the ice.

By Alex Seixeiro

Posted June 17, 2024 9:23 am.

Whether it’s before or after school, Walker Weedon is always working on his game and he recently made the U10 AAA team with the York Simcoe Express.

His favourite NHL player? Connor McDavid, who also played for the York Simcoe Express at an early age.

Walker Weedon – Hockey Player

Catch exclusive glimpses into the lives of Toronto's top athletes and sport ambassadors with the CityNews Athlete of the Week.

