At least two injured in Mississauga multi-vehicle crash

A Peel Regional Police cruiser
A Peel Regional Police cruiser is seen in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By Meredith Bond

Posted June 17, 2024 8:44 pm.

Two people have been taken to hospital after a multi-vehicle crash in Mississauga Monday evening.

Peel police say they were called to Ridgeway Drive and Burnhamthorpe Road just before 7 p.m. to reports of a collision.

One female driver has been taken to a trauma centre and one male driver is being taken to local hospital. The severity of their injuries is unknown at this time.

Drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes.

