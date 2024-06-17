At least two injured in Mississauga multi-vehicle crash

Two people have been taken to hospital after a multi-vehicle crash in Mississauga Monday evening.

Peel police say they were called to Ridgeway Drive and Burnhamthorpe Road just before 7 p.m. to reports of a collision.

One female driver has been taken to a trauma centre and one male driver is being taken to local hospital. The severity of their injuries is unknown at this time.

Drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes.