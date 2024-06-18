92 arrested, over $600,000 worth of drugs seized in Durham’s ‘Project Martini’

Cocaine
Durham police say officers seized more than three kilograms of methamphetamine, over one kilo of cocaine, close to one kilo of fentanyl and $30,000 in currency. The total street value of the drugs seized was more than $600,000. Photo: HANDOUT.

By The Canadian Press

Posted June 18, 2024 5:34 am.

Durham Regional Police say a five-week investigation into drug and human trafficking has led to 92 arrests and more than 100 criminal charges.

Police say “Project Martini” was launched in response to concerns raised by business owners and residents in areas throughout the Region of Durham.

The enforcement efforts were mainly in the Oshawa area, but they also focused on Clarington, Whitby, and Ajax.

Officers seized more than three kilograms of methamphetamine, over one kilo of cocaine, close to one kilo of fentanyl and $30,000 in currency. The total street value of the drugs seized was more than $600,000.

Charges laid were related to drug trafficking, property crime, violent crime and obtaining sexual services. 

