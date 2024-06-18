Truck driver charged with impaired in fatal multi-vehicle crash in Markham

Markham fatal crash
A 55-year-old man was charged for impaired driving after a multi-vehicle crash killed a woman and injured another in Markham on Monday, June 17, 2024. Photo: CityNews chopper footage.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted June 18, 2024 12:25 pm.

A 55-year-old man from Caledon was arrested and charged with impaired driving in a multi-vehicle crash that killed one woman and injured another driver in Markham on Monday.

York Regional Police were called to the area of Don Mills Road and Simonston Boulevard near Steeles Avenue and Highway 404 just after 1:30 p.m. for reports of a crash involving a box truck and two sedans.

Police learned that the box truck driver was travelling southbound when it crossed the centre lane into oncoming traffic, striking two vehicles.

A 33-year-old female driver of one of the sedans was pronounced dead at the scene, while the second driver of the sedan was treated for minor injuries. The driver of the box truck also suffered injuries deemed minor and was arrested as part of the investigation, police said.

Trevor Hepburn, 55, of Caledon, was charged with impaired operation causing death and dangerous operation causing death.

The investigation is ongoing, and police are asking anyone with video evidence to come forward.

