TTC 510 Spadina streetcars suspended until late 2024, 512 St. Clair streetcars return

For TTC riders who travel along Spadina Avenue, prepare for lengthier commutes up and down the vital downtown Toronto corridor as streetcar service has been suspended until later this year.

On Sunday, TTC staff closed the 510 Spadina streetcar line so they could upgrade overhead electrical infrastructure along the right-of-way corridor, fix rail tracks, and do preparatory work to expand the Spadina station platform. The closure is expected to last until December.

Throughout the closure, buses will replace 510 Spadina streetcars between Spadina station and Queens Quay West.

For riders looking to continue east and then north to Union Station, they will need to transfer onto 509 Harbourfront streetcars at Spadina Avenue and Queens Quay West. TTC staff said service will be increased along the 509 Harbourfront route.

For overnight service, 310 Spadina buses will travel to Union Station and a transfer will not be required.

The removal of streetcar service came as Spadina Avenue and other downtown Toronto streets continue to see increased backlogs due to long-term construction on the Gardiner Expressway and other traffic-related issues.

“I know many people rely on the Spadina streetcar and construction can be challenging. This is important work that will ensure a safe and reliable TTC service for many years to come,” Mayor Olivia Chow said in a recent statement.

Deputy mayor and area councillor Ausma Malik acknowledged the difficulty the closure will have. In a recent statement, she added TTC staff are working with the Chinatown BIA’s Chinatown festival in August.

“We know that Spadina is one of the busiest routes in the city,” Malik said in part, adding she’s advocating for other measures to be taken.

“I will continue to work with TTC staff to explore all options to keep transit moving on this route and ensure we all get where we need to go.”

TTC 512 St. Clair streetcar service returns, 508 Lake Shore route extension starts

There was good news on Sunday for riders who rely on the 512 St. Clair route.

Streetcars are once again operating between St. Clair subway station and Gunns’ Loop after a months-long closure. Buses replaced streetcars along the entire corridor since September so TTC crews could carry out overhead electrical and track upgrades.

It was also announced there would be new 312 St. Clair streetcar service between 2 and 5 a.m. It will operate between St. Clair station and Gunns’ Loop every 30 minutes.

The new service will replace the 312 St. Clair-Junction overnight bus with a new 340 Junction route. It will run between Gunns’ Loop and Dundas West subway station.

Even though the streetcars returned weeks ahead of schedule, transit agency staff said the vehicles would pass through St. Clair West station without stopping as St. Clair West station construction work continues. It’s not expected to be done until later in 2024.

512 St. Clair streetcar riders looking to transfer to and from the Line 1 Yonge-University subway must use stops at Bathurst Street or Tweedsmuir Avenue.

On the 508 Lake Shore streetcar line, TTC staff said it will be extended to Broadview station during weekday morning and afternoon rush hours. They said the change is meant to give passengers another way to get to the Line 2 Bloor-Danforth subway line from Long Branch Loop.

Staff said there would no longer be service on Dundas Street East and Parliament Avenue due to the change.

Meanwhile, there were several service revisions implemented on Sunday to various other routes. Click here for more information.