TTC 510 Spadina streetcars suspended until late 2024, 512 St. Clair streetcars return

The TTC says buses will be replacing the 510 Spadina streetcar for six months due to track work. Melissa Nakhavoly has more from frustrated commuters.

By Nick Westoll

Posted June 23, 2024 5:16 pm.

For TTC riders who travel along Spadina Avenue, prepare for lengthier commutes up and down the vital downtown Toronto corridor as streetcar service has been suspended until later this year.

On Sunday, TTC staff closed the 510 Spadina streetcar line so they could upgrade overhead electrical infrastructure along the right-of-way corridor, fix rail tracks, and do preparatory work to expand the Spadina station platform. The closure is expected to last until December.

Throughout the closure, buses will replace 510 Spadina streetcars between Spadina station and Queens Quay West.

For riders looking to continue east and then north to Union Station, they will need to transfer onto 509 Harbourfront streetcars at Spadina Avenue and Queens Quay West. TTC staff said service will be increased along the 509 Harbourfront route.

For overnight service, 310 Spadina buses will travel to Union Station and a transfer will not be required.

Related:

The removal of streetcar service came as Spadina Avenue and other downtown Toronto streets continue to see increased backlogs due to long-term construction on the Gardiner Expressway and other traffic-related issues.

“I know many people rely on the Spadina streetcar and construction can be challenging. This is important work that will ensure a safe and reliable TTC service for many years to come,” Mayor Olivia Chow said in a recent statement.

Deputy mayor and area councillor Ausma Malik acknowledged the difficulty the closure will have. In a recent statement, she added TTC staff are working with the Chinatown BIA’s Chinatown festival in August.

“We know that Spadina is one of the busiest routes in the city,” Malik said in part, adding she’s advocating for other measures to be taken.

“I will continue to work with TTC staff to explore all options to keep transit moving on this route and ensure we all get where we need to go.”

TTC 512 St. Clair streetcar service returns, 508 Lake Shore route extension starts

There was good news on Sunday for riders who rely on the 512 St. Clair route.

Streetcars are once again operating between St. Clair subway station and Gunns’ Loop after a months-long closure. Buses replaced streetcars along the entire corridor since September so TTC crews could carry out overhead electrical and track upgrades.

It was also announced there would be new 312 St. Clair streetcar service between 2 and 5 a.m. It will operate between St. Clair station and Gunns’ Loop every 30 minutes.

The new service will replace the 312 St. Clair-Junction overnight bus with a new 340 Junction route. It will run between Gunns’ Loop and Dundas West subway station.

Related:

Even though the streetcars returned weeks ahead of schedule, transit agency staff said the vehicles would pass through St. Clair West station without stopping as St. Clair West station construction work continues. It’s not expected to be done until later in 2024.

512 St. Clair streetcar riders looking to transfer to and from the Line 1 Yonge-University subway must use stops at Bathurst Street or Tweedsmuir Avenue.

On the 508 Lake Shore streetcar line, TTC staff said it will be extended to Broadview station during weekday morning and afternoon rush hours. They said the change is meant to give passengers another way to get to the Line 2 Bloor-Danforth subway line from Long Branch Loop.

Staff said there would no longer be service on Dundas Street East and Parliament Avenue due to the change.

Meanwhile, there were several service revisions implemented on Sunday to various other routes. Click here for more information.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Blue Jays' Orelvis Martinez suspended 80 games for PED violation
Blue Jays' Orelvis Martinez suspended 80 games for PED violation

Toronto Blue Jays' top prospect and infielder Orelvis Martinez has been suspended 80 games by Major League Baseball for a performance-enhancing drug (PED) violation, the league announced on Sunday. Martinez...

5h ago

Bombardier aerospace workers in Toronto area on strike
Bombardier aerospace workers in Toronto area on strike

Bombardier workers represented by Unifor Locals 112 and 673 went on strike after a contract agreement wasn't reached by the end of Saturday.

1h ago

Eyes pinned to Toronto byelection as safe Liberal seat teeters under Trudeau
Eyes pinned to Toronto byelection as safe Liberal seat teeters under Trudeau

Leslie Church seemed to know exactly what was coming as she sat down for an interview in a Toronto park Friday, three days before the byelection that could complete her journey from longtime political...

7h ago

Toronto residents bid farewell to Ontario Science Centre ahead of rally
Toronto residents bid farewell to Ontario Science Centre ahead of rally

Residents near the Ontario Science Centre reflected on what the Toronto institution meant to them. A rally is scheduled to be held on Sunday.

19h ago

Top Stories

Blue Jays' Orelvis Martinez suspended 80 games for PED violation
Blue Jays' Orelvis Martinez suspended 80 games for PED violation

Toronto Blue Jays' top prospect and infielder Orelvis Martinez has been suspended 80 games by Major League Baseball for a performance-enhancing drug (PED) violation, the league announced on Sunday. Martinez...

5h ago

Bombardier aerospace workers in Toronto area on strike
Bombardier aerospace workers in Toronto area on strike

Bombardier workers represented by Unifor Locals 112 and 673 went on strike after a contract agreement wasn't reached by the end of Saturday.

1h ago

Eyes pinned to Toronto byelection as safe Liberal seat teeters under Trudeau
Eyes pinned to Toronto byelection as safe Liberal seat teeters under Trudeau

Leslie Church seemed to know exactly what was coming as she sat down for an interview in a Toronto park Friday, three days before the byelection that could complete her journey from longtime political...

7h ago

Toronto residents bid farewell to Ontario Science Centre ahead of rally
Toronto residents bid farewell to Ontario Science Centre ahead of rally

Residents near the Ontario Science Centre reflected on what the Toronto institution meant to them. A rally is scheduled to be held on Sunday.

19h ago

Most Watched Today

1:14
Fatal east-end Toronto restaurant fire being investigated as homicide
Fatal east-end Toronto restaurant fire being investigated as homicide

Toronto police officers say a man found dead inside an east-end restaurant that went up in flames is the victim of a homicide. Investigators are looking for a stolen vehicle seen leaving the scene.

18h ago

3:42
Community bids farewell to Ontario Science Centre
Community bids farewell to Ontario Science Centre

A North York community bids farewell to a neighbourhood landmark. Afua Baah speaks to local residents who say the Ontario Science Centre was more than just a tourist attraction.

20h ago

1:55
More than 1000 people feared dead at Hajj amid extreme heat wave
More than 1000 people feared dead at Hajj amid extreme heat wave

Authorities believe over 1000 people have died while making the trip to Mecca due to the extreme temperatures in Saudi Arabia. Karling Donoghue takes a look at how millions of Indians are experiencing much needed relief after a 3-week-long heat wave.

22h ago

2:40
Cooler air is coming soon to the Greater Toronto Area
Cooler air is coming soon to the Greater Toronto Area

Carl Lam has more on the cooler air coming to the Greater Toronto Area and the seven-day forecast.

23h ago

2:29
Still humid in the GTA with heavy weekend rain potential
Still humid in the GTA with heavy weekend rain potential

Chief meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has more on what you can expect this weekend as well as the seven-day weather forecast.
More Videos