Thousands gather in downtown Toronto for one of Canada’s largest Pride parades

Participants run with a multinations pride flag during the Toronto Pride Parade
Participants run with a multinations pride flag during the Toronto Pride Parade, Sunday, June 25, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

By John Marchesan

Posted June 30, 2024 8:39 am.

One of the country’s largest Pride events will culminate Sunday with a massive celebration.

The Toronto Pride Parade will wind through the streets of the Ontario capital, with thousands expected to attend.

Pride Toronto says the parade will start off on Bloor Street and Church Street before winding down Yonge Street and then ending at Nathan Phillips Square.

The parade is set to start around 2:00 p.m. local time.

The parade will feature several LGBTQ+ newcomers to Canada who are celebrating their first Pride events in Toronto this month.

Many who will be participating in Toronto’s Pride events say this is a symbol of hope and belonging after fleeing persecution elsewhere in the world.

