Suspect wanted after windows smashed at 2 Toronto synagogues, police say

Toronto police investigators say they’re searching for a suspect they allege broke windows at two different synagogues in the northern part of the city early Sunday, noting they’re treating the incidents as suspected hate-motivated offences.

Officers said in a statement they were called to a synagogue at Bathurst Street and Dewlane Drive, south of Steeles Avenue West, just after 3 a.m.

They said the person threw rocks through the front windows of the synagogue before taking off on a motorcycle from Lissom Crescent, which is on the east side of the property.

Community members shared photos of large, broken panes of glass at the Pride of Israel synagogue on Sunday, which is at the same area described by officers.

Ontario Solicitor General and York Centre PC MPP Michael Kerzner posted a brief video on X in front of the building.

“This is completely unacceptable. Glass was broken right here at the front entrance and in the holy sanctuary,” he said.

“Hate has no place in our Ontario, and I will call this out. I will call acts of hate out every single day.”

Meanwhile, Toronto police investigators said someone through a rock at the window of a synagogue near Bayview Avenue and Fifshire Road, south of Highway 401, at around 3:30 a.m.

They said the suspect took off on a motorcycle northbound on Bayview Avenue.

Officers said it’s believed the same person is responsible for both incidents. The suspect was described as being between five-foot-seven and five-foot-nine. He was last seen wearing a light-coloured jacket and a black helmet with a visor.

Investigators added officers will be stepping up their presence in both areas.

There have been multiple similar incidents at synagogues shared by Toronto police in recent months. One synagogue in North York had two incidents in April and May.

