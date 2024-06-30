Suspect wanted after windows smashed at 2 Toronto synagogues, police say

Toronto police investigators released surveillance video images of a suspect wanted in connection with a mischief investigation.
By Nick Westoll

Posted June 30, 2024 4:55 pm.

Last Updated June 30, 2024 4:58 pm.

Toronto police investigators say they’re searching for a suspect they allege broke windows at two different synagogues in the northern part of the city early Sunday, noting they’re treating the incidents as suspected hate-motivated offences.

Officers said in a statement they were called to a synagogue at Bathurst Street and Dewlane Drive, south of Steeles Avenue West, just after 3 a.m.

They said the person threw rocks through the front windows of the synagogue before taking off on a motorcycle from Lissom Crescent, which is on the east side of the property.

Community members shared photos of large, broken panes of glass at the Pride of Israel synagogue on Sunday, which is at the same area described by officers.

Ontario Solicitor General and York Centre PC MPP Michael Kerzner posted a brief video on X in front of the building.

“This is completely unacceptable. Glass was broken right here at the front entrance and in the holy sanctuary,” he said.

“Hate has no place in our Ontario, and I will call this out. I will call acts of hate out every single day.”

Meanwhile, Toronto police investigators said someone through a rock at the window of a synagogue near Bayview Avenue and Fifshire Road, south of Highway 401, at around 3:30 a.m.

They said the suspect took off on a motorcycle northbound on Bayview Avenue.

Officers said it’s believed the same person is responsible for both incidents. The suspect was described as being between five-foot-seven and five-foot-nine. He was last seen wearing a light-coloured jacket and a black helmet with a visor.

Investigators added officers will be stepping up their presence in both areas.

There have been multiple similar incidents at synagogues shared by Toronto police in recent months. One synagogue in North York had two incidents in April and May.

1 man dead in triple-shooting at Hamilton-area party
1 man dead in triple-shooting at Hamilton-area party

A man in his mid-20s is dead after at least three people were shot at a party in a short-term rental property in Flamborough. Hamilton police say they responded to reports of shots fired at property...

2h ago

Almost 830 WestJet flights cancelled as strike hits nearly 100,000 passengers
Almost 830 WestJet flights cancelled as strike hits nearly 100,000 passengers

WestJet officials say at least 407 flights will have been cancelled between the period of June 27 and July 2.

1h ago

Downtown Toronto streets fill with revelers, rainbow flags for city's Pride parade
Downtown Toronto streets fill with revelers, rainbow flags for city's Pride parade

The streets of downtown Toronto are teeming with rainbow regalia this afternoon as thousands take part in one of the country's largest Pride events. The Toronto Pride Parade marks the culmination of...

2h ago

Hurricane Beryl now a Category 4 storm as it nears the southeast Caribbean
Hurricane Beryl now a Category 4 storm as it nears the southeast Caribbean

Hurricane Beryl strengthened into what experts called an "extremely dangerous” Category 4 storm as it approaches the southeast Caribbean, which began shutting down Sunday amid urgent pleas from government...

3h ago

