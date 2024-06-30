Shots fired at exterior of east-end Toronto theatre, no reports of injuries

Toronto police officers can be seen outside Woodside Cinemas Sunday evening.
Toronto police officers can be seen outside Woodside Cinemas Sunday evening. OMNI NEWS / Percta Lam

By Nick Westoll

Posted June 30, 2024 10:11 pm.

Last Updated June 30, 2024 10:12 pm.

Toronto police officers are looking into the circumstances surrounding shots being fired outside of an east-end theatre on Sunday.

According to a post on a Toronto Police Service X account, officers were called to the McCowan Road and Sandhurst Circle area outside Woodside Square mall just after 5:30 p.m.

The post said property damage was reported, but there were no indications of injuries.

An OMNI News reporter at the scene captured images of damaged glasses with bullet holes just below the entrance sign of Woodside Cinemas.

Officers blocked off an area outside of the theatre as they gathered evidence.

As of Sunday night, suspect information wasn’t received.

Top Stories

Downtown Toronto streets fill with thousands of revelers, rainbow flags for Pride parade
Downtown Toronto streets fill with thousands of revelers, rainbow flags for Pride parade

Toward the end of the Toronto Pride Parade, organizers cancelled the remainder of the parade as demonstrators sat on the road.

1h ago

Durham Region Transit fares increasing on July 1
Durham Region Transit fares increasing on July 1

Several Durham Region Transit fare categories will see increases on July 1. Officials say the increases are needed for enhancements.

36m ago

Almost 830 WestJet flights cancelled as strike hits nearly 100,000 passengers
Almost 830 WestJet flights cancelled as strike hits nearly 100,000 passengers

WestJet officials say at least 407 flights will have been cancelled between the period of June 27 and July 2.

3h ago

1 man dead in triple-shooting at Hamilton-area party
1 man dead in triple-shooting at Hamilton-area party

A man in his mid-20s is dead after at least three people were shot at a party in a short-term rental property in Flamborough. Hamilton police say they responded to reports of shots fired at property...

2h ago

