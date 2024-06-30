Shots fired at exterior of east-end Toronto theatre, no reports of injuries

Toronto police officers are looking into the circumstances surrounding shots being fired outside of an east-end theatre on Sunday.

According to a post on a Toronto Police Service X account, officers were called to the McCowan Road and Sandhurst Circle area outside Woodside Square mall just after 5:30 p.m.

The post said property damage was reported, but there were no indications of injuries.

An OMNI News reporter at the scene captured images of damaged glasses with bullet holes just below the entrance sign of Woodside Cinemas.

Officers blocked off an area outside of the theatre as they gathered evidence.

As of Sunday night, suspect information wasn’t received.