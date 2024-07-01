Driven teenager becomes a lifeguard with the City of Oshawa

If she’s not playing field lacrosse, basketball or hockey, Cali Jones is usually in the water. After becoming a lifeguard, she was also invited to be a beach lifeguard for the City of Oshawa after passing some difficult tests.

She also teaches swim lessons and was trained to work with inclusive childen from Grandview Kids.

Cali Jones – Lifeguard

