Speed limits increase on some Ontario highways Friday

The speed limit is going up on some more stretches of Highway 401 and parts of other highways in Ontario today.

The province says the speed limit will go from 100 kilometres per hour to 110 in those areas.

The change applies to 10 sections of provincial highways, including the 401 from Colborne to Belleville and from Belleville to Kingston, as well as Highway 403 from Woodstock to Brantford and from Brantford to Hamilton.

In some areas, the higher limit will come into effect later this year.

Full list of Ontario highways that will see increased speed limits

Hwy. 401, Tilbury, extending the existing 110 km/h zone further east by 7 km

Hwy. 401 from Hwy. 35/115 to Cobourg (approximately 35 km)

Hwy. 401 from Colborne to Belleville (approximately 44 km)

Hwy. 401 from Belleville to Kingston (approximately 66 km)

Hwy. 401 from Hwy 16 to Quebec boundary (approximately 107 km)

Hwy. 403 from Woodstock to Brantford (approximately 26 km)

Hwy. 403 from Brantford to Hamilton (approximately 14.5 km)

Hwy. 406 from Thorold to Welland (approximately 13 km)

Hwy. 416 from Hwy. 401 to Ottawa (approximately 70 km)

Hwy. 69 from Sudbury to French River (approximately 60 km)

“Most of Ontario’s highways were originally designed to safely accommodate speed limits of 110 km/h and the data from our changes in 2022 shows they do just that,” Prabmeet Sarkaria, Minister of Transportation, said in an April press release.

“These evidence-based increases are a common-sense change to make life more convenient for Ontario drivers while bringing our highway speed limits in line with other Canadian provinces.”

In 2022, the government permanently increased the speed limit on six sections of provincial highways in southern Ontario as well as two sections in northern Ontario on a two-year trial basis.