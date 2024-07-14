Trump shooting: Canadian politicians well protected, ex-RCMP officer says

A retired RCMP officer says he doesn’t expect major repercussions on security provided for Canadian politicians in the aftermath of a deadly shooting at former U.S. president Donald Trump’s rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday.

Chris Mathers, now a private consultant, says he believes the security provided to the prime minister and opposition leaders is in line with the threat levels against them and adjusted accordingly.

None of the major opposition parties or Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s office wished to comment beyond their initial statements about the U.S. shooting when contacted about security today.

Mathers says the United States is a very different playing field given the gun culture that exists there.

But he he says security experts will be studying what happened to see where things went wrong on Saturday and apply changes to their own procedures as needed.

Mathers adds that if someone is carrying out a lone wolf-style attack, it’s not always foreseeable for protective personnel.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 14, 2024.

The Canadian Press