2 charged in Ontario Disability Support Program robbery, police say more victims likely

Wadia Khaled of Toronto (left) and Fadel Yazbak of Mississauga
Two 18-year-olds, identified as Wadia Khaled of Toronto (left) and Fadel Yazbak of Mississauga, were arrested and charged. Photo: Toronto police.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted July 15, 2024 6:48 am.

Last Updated July 15, 2024 6:52 am.

Toronto police have arrested two men they say have been targeting Ontario Disability Support Program (ODSP) clients and allegedly stealing their funds.

Authorities were notified of a robbery just before 12:30 p.m. on June 28 in the Wellesley Street and Jarvis Street area.

It’s alleged a victim had just received his ODSP benefits on a pre-paid Visa card and attempted to access his funds at a gas station. Toronto police said the victim was approached by a suspect who indicated that he had a weapon and took the pre-paid Visa card.

The victim demanded his card back, and police said he was unknowingly provided with a different card with no funds. It’s alleged that as the victim attempted to withdraw funds from his account, the suspect watched him enter his PIN code.

The victim left the gas station when he could not obtain money, and the suspect used his PIN to withdraw cash.

2 arrests made, 1 man remains wanted

Police said further investigation revealed that several people were targeting ODSP clients, and on July 12, investigators executed two search warrants in the Wellesley Street East and Parliament Street area in Toronto’s Cabbagetown neighbourhood.

Two 18-year-olds, identified as Wadia Khaled of Toronto and Fadel Yazbak of Mississauga, were arrested and charged with robbery with an offensive weapon, conspiracy to commit an indictable offence and disguise with intent.

They were scheduled to appear in court on July 13.

One suspect remains wanted by authorities. He was identified as 21-year-old Munir Al Mhmmed of Toronto.

Investigators believe there may be more victims.

The ODSP is a provincial program that provides financial and employment assistance to people with disabilities.

