A teenager who was reported missing on Sunday after going swimming in Lake Erie has been found dead.

Ontario Provincial Police say the victim was a 14-year-old from London, Ont.

They’re crediting a member of the public with spotting the missing swimmer.

Police say a swimmer was reported missing on Sunday afternoon off the main beach of Port Stanley, Ont., just south of London, Ont.

A 44-year-old and a 17-year-old pulled from the water told lifeguards that a third person was still in the water.

Police, the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre, Central Elgin Fire Services, and volunteers participated in the search.