City of Toronto installing 52 sunscreen dispensers in effort to help prevent skin cancer

As part of an effort to help residents prevent skin cancer, the City of Toronto will once again be installing dozens of sunscreen dispensers at public locations.

According to a statement, 50 dispensers will be at parks mostly along the Toronto waterfront as well as at High Park. Two dispensers will be public water trailer dispensers.

Officials said the sunscreen will be SPF 30, UVA/UVB, scent-free, and mineral-based.

In addition to the dispensers, 150 canopy tents are being rolled out at public camp locations to provide relief from the sunshine.

The #BeSunSafe educational campaign began in 2017 and since that point, City of Toronto officials estimated the dispensers have been used around a million times as 1,000 litres of sunscreen were used.

“Protecting skin from the sun is the best way to prevent skin cancer. #BeSunSafe aims to prevent skin cancer by providing sunscreen, shade and raising awareness of the importance of sun protection,” the statement said.

Residents aged six months and older were encouraged to have sunscreen applied every two hours while outside, or sooner if swimming or sweating. Wearing sunglasses, a hat and protective clothing were also encouraged.

The renewed push for protection comes amid recent anti-sunscreen social media trends.

Click here for a map of sunscreen dispensers.