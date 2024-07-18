City of Toronto installing 52 sunscreen dispensers in effort to help prevent skin cancer

Throwing shade on sunscreen. Afua Baah speaks with experts who are working overtime to debunk growing and concerning anti-sunscreen social media trends.

By Nick Westoll

Posted July 18, 2024 3:06 pm.

As part of an effort to help residents prevent skin cancer, the City of Toronto will once again be installing dozens of sunscreen dispensers at public locations.

According to a statement, 50 dispensers will be at parks mostly along the Toronto waterfront as well as at High Park. Two dispensers will be public water trailer dispensers.

Officials said the sunscreen will be SPF 30, UVA/UVB, scent-free, and mineral-based.

In addition to the dispensers, 150 canopy tents are being rolled out at public camp locations to provide relief from the sunshine.

The #BeSunSafe educational campaign began in 2017 and since that point, City of Toronto officials estimated the dispensers have been used around a million times as 1,000 litres of sunscreen were used.

“Protecting skin from the sun is the best way to prevent skin cancer. #BeSunSafe aims to prevent skin cancer by providing sunscreen, shade and raising awareness of the importance of sun protection,” the statement said.

Residents aged six months and older were encouraged to have sunscreen applied every two hours while outside, or sooner if swimming or sweating. Wearing sunglasses, a hat and protective clothing were also encouraged.

The renewed push for protection comes amid recent anti-sunscreen social media trends.

Click here for a map of sunscreen dispensers.

Top Stories

IndyCar driver gets stuck in traffic, forced to rent bike to get into Toronto
IndyCar driver gets stuck in traffic, forced to rent bike to get into Toronto

One IndyCar driver is hoping he doesn't run into the same traffic during the Honda Indy that he experienced getting into Toronto. Lochie Hughes, an Australian IndyCar driver, told reporters on Thursday...

1h ago

2 teens among 4 arrested in violent Oshawa home invasion, 1 suspect at large
2 teens among 4 arrested in violent Oshawa home invasion, 1 suspect at large

Two youths, aged 16 and 17, are among four people facing charges in connection to a violent home invasion in Oshawa. Officers were called to a residence in the Ritson Road South and Valley Drive area...

57m ago

Two Listeria deaths were in Ontario, health ministry confirms
Two Listeria deaths were in Ontario, health ministry confirms

Ontario's Health Ministry has confirmed that the two listeriosis deaths linked to a plant-based milk recall were in that province.  Twelve people, including 10 in Ontario, one in Quebec and one in...

1h ago

Ready-to-drink beverages can be sold in grocery stores starting Thursday
Ready-to-drink beverages can be sold in grocery stores starting Thursday

Consumers will now be able to get ready-to-drink cocktails and larger packs of beer at the grocery store starting Thursday. It's part of the Ford government's fast-track plan to expand alcohol sales...

1h ago

