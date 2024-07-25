A woman from Milton has been arrested and charged for allegedly posing as a licenced massage therapist, duping patients of thousands of dollars.

The Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) launched an investigation in January 2024 following a series of allegations concerning the female suspect.

Authorities said the woman would operate from her residence and in a mobile capacity, providing services to several unsuspecting individuals. Investigators also learned that the suspect acquired and used the registration numbers of legitimately licensed massage therapists.

After receiving payment for her services, she allegedly provided registration numbers to her clients for invoices to be submitted to their respective insurance providers. The suspect was also found to be giving other treatments she was not licenced to conduct, such as physiotherapy and acupuncture.

Investigators determined that the woman obtained $37,000 over a four-year period, portraying herself as a licensed massage/acupuncture and physiotherapist.

On Tuesday, police arrested 49-year-old Mahvish Ahmed of Milton. She was charged with fraud over $5,000, fraud under $5,000 and 13 counts of identity fraud.

The accused was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 26.