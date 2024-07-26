Daily Recap: Canada’s results at the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics
Posted July 26, 2024 10:51 am.
Last Updated July 26, 2024 10:53 am.
Olympic Day 1 – Saturday July 26
BADMINTON
- Men’s Doubles – Canada vs. China in Group Play Stage
BASKETBALL
- Men -Canada vs. Greece in the Group A
BEACH VOLLYBALL
- Women – Canada vs. U.S. in the Preliminary Round
FENCING
- Men’s Individual Sabre Preliminary Rounds and Finals – Francois Cauchon and Shaul Gordon
- Women’s Individual Épée Preliminary Rounds and Finals – Ruien Xiao and Fares Arfa
SHOOTING
- Men’s 10m Air Pistol Qualification – Michele Esercitato
Olympic Day 0 – Friday July 25
Decorated sprinter Andre De Grasse and Olympic weightlifting champion Maude Charron will be carrying Canada’s flag during the opening ceremonies of the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. It will stream live at 1:30 p.m. ET.
Canada had no participants in today’s sports prior to the opening ceremonies.