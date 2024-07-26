Daily Recap: Canada’s results at the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics

Paris Summer Olympics Medal Standings – July 26

Olympic Day 1 – Saturday July 26

BADMINTON

Men’s Doubles – Canada vs. China in Group Play Stage

BASKETBALL

Men -Canada vs. Greece in the Group A

BEACH VOLLYBALL

Women – Canada vs. U.S. in the Preliminary Round

FENCING

Men’s Individual Sabre Preliminary Rounds and Finals – Francois Cauchon and Shaul Gordon

Women’s Individual Épée Preliminary Rounds and Finals – Ruien Xiao and Fares Arfa

SHOOTING

Men’s 10m Air Pistol Qualification – Michele Esercitato

Olympic Day 0 – Friday July 25

Decorated sprinter Andre De Grasse and Olympic weightlifting champion Maude Charron will be carrying Canada’s flag during the opening ceremonies of the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. It will stream live at 1:30 p.m. ET.

Canada had no participants in today’s sports prior to the opening ceremonies.