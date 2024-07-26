Daily Recap: Canada’s results at the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics

The top of the Eiffel Tower is shown with the Olympic Rings before the opening of the Paris Summer Olympics in Paris, France on Thursday, July 25, 2024.
The top of the Eiffel Tower is shown with the Olympic Rings before the opening of the Paris Summer Olympics in Paris, France on Thursday, July 25, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

By Meredith Bond

Posted July 26, 2024 10:51 am.

Last Updated July 26, 2024 10:53 am.

Paris Summer Olympics Medal Standings – July 26

Click here for more Summer Games coverage

Olympic Day 1 – Saturday July 26

BADMINTON

  • Men’s Doubles – Canada vs. China in Group Play Stage

BASKETBALL

  • Men -Canada vs. Greece in the Group A

BEACH VOLLYBALL

  • Women – Canada vs. U.S. in the Preliminary Round

FENCING

  • Men’s Individual Sabre Preliminary Rounds and Finals – Francois Cauchon and Shaul Gordon
  • Women’s Individual Épée Preliminary Rounds and Finals – Ruien Xiao and Fares Arfa

SHOOTING

  • Men’s 10m Air Pistol Qualification – Michele Esercitato

Olympic Day 0 – Friday July 25

Decorated sprinter Andre De Grasse and Olympic weightlifting champion Maude Charron will be carrying Canada’s flag during the opening ceremonies of the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. It will stream live at 1:30 p.m. ET.

Canada had no participants in today’s sports prior to the opening ceremonies.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

3-year-old vulnerable child missing in Mississauga
3-year-old vulnerable child missing in Mississauga

Three-year-old Zaid was last seen at 6:20 p.m. on Thursday in the area of Erindale Park in Mississauga.

updated

49m ago

Video captures brazen armed carjacking in Richmond Hill, suspects wanted
Video captures brazen armed carjacking in Richmond Hill, suspects wanted

Warning: The video in the article shows the victim of a carjacking, and it may be disturbing to some viewers. Discretion is advised. York Regional Police have shared surveillance video of a brazen,...

3h ago

Suspect arrested after stabbing leaves man with critical injuries in Scarborough
Suspect arrested after stabbing leaves man with critical injuries in Scarborough

A man has been rushed to hospital with critical injuries after a stabbing in Scarborough. Toronto police officers were called to the area of Kennedy Road and Corvette Avenue, near Eglinton Avenue East,...

1h ago

Two charged with manslaughter in Scarborough restaurant arson: police
Two charged with manslaughter in Scarborough restaurant arson: police

Two people have been charged in a homicide investigation after a man was found dead inside a Scarborough restaurant that authorities believe was intentionally set on fire last month. Emergency crews...

1h ago

Top Stories

3-year-old vulnerable child missing in Mississauga
3-year-old vulnerable child missing in Mississauga

Three-year-old Zaid was last seen at 6:20 p.m. on Thursday in the area of Erindale Park in Mississauga.

updated

49m ago

Video captures brazen armed carjacking in Richmond Hill, suspects wanted
Video captures brazen armed carjacking in Richmond Hill, suspects wanted

Warning: The video in the article shows the victim of a carjacking, and it may be disturbing to some viewers. Discretion is advised. York Regional Police have shared surveillance video of a brazen,...

3h ago

Suspect arrested after stabbing leaves man with critical injuries in Scarborough
Suspect arrested after stabbing leaves man with critical injuries in Scarborough

A man has been rushed to hospital with critical injuries after a stabbing in Scarborough. Toronto police officers were called to the area of Kennedy Road and Corvette Avenue, near Eglinton Avenue East,...

1h ago

Two charged with manslaughter in Scarborough restaurant arson: police
Two charged with manslaughter in Scarborough restaurant arson: police

Two people have been charged in a homicide investigation after a man was found dead inside a Scarborough restaurant that authorities believe was intentionally set on fire last month. Emergency crews...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:20
City approves purchase of 2 new ferries to replace aging vessels
City approves purchase of 2 new ferries to replace aging vessels

Toronto Island goers could see ferry wait times reduce significantly as council votes to move ahead with the order of two new electric ferries to replace the current aging ferries. Jazan Grewal reports.

33m ago

2:03
Kevin Kiermaier discusses retirement news
Kevin Kiermaier discusses retirement news

CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn spoke to Blue Jays' outfielder Kevin Kiermaier about the recent news he would retired after this season.

18m ago

2:22
Woman killed after being struck by dump truck in Yorkville while on her bike
Woman killed after being struck by dump truck in Yorkville while on her bike

A woman has died after being struck while travelling on her bicycle. As Erica Natividad explains, this latest tragedy on our roads is prompting advocates to demand more action from local officials.

22h ago

4:56
Loblaw, George Weston to settle class action over bread price-fixing for $500 million
Loblaw, George Weston to settle class action over bread price-fixing for $500 million

Loblaw and its parent company, George Weston Ltd., have agreed to pay $500 million to settle a class-action lawsuit regarding their involvement in an alleged bread price-fixing scheme. Here is Jay Strosberg, one of the lead lawyers.

22h ago

2:45
Niagara Falls boxer remains undefeated after viral KO
Niagara Falls boxer remains undefeated after viral KO

It's a knockout that has been viewed over a million times. Lucas Bahdi was not only the underdog, but went into enemy territory on short notice to win. Brandon Rowe reports.

More Videos