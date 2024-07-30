WSP reports second-quarter net income of $184 million

TORONTO — WSP Global Inc. says healthy market conditions helped lead to an increase in second-quarter profits while boosting its outlook.

The engineering firm says its net income for the quarter ending June 29 came in at $184.1 million, up from $151.2 million for the quarter ending July 1 a year earlier.

The company says diluted earnings per share were $1.47, up from $1.21 last year.

Revenue of $3.93 billion was up from $3.63 billion last year.

The company says it has revised its net revenue outlook for the year to between $11.4 billion and $11.8 billion, up from $11.2 billion to $11.7 billion.

WSP says its focus on productivity is yielding expanded margins while demand for its services remains robust.

Companies in this story: (TSX:WSP)

