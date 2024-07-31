updated

FIFA dismisses Canada soccer’s appeal to reduce 6-point penalty in wake of drone-spying scandal

Canada women's soccer Paris
Canada's Julia Grosso celebrates her side's 2-1 win at the end of the women's Group A soccer match between Canada and France at Geoffroy-Guichard stadium during the 2024 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 28, 2024, in Saint-Etienne, France. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo) Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted July 31, 2024 7:31 am.

Last Updated July 31, 2024 7:54 am.

FIFA has dismissed an appeal from the Canadian women’s soccer team to have a six-point penalty deducted in the wake of a drone-spying scandal that has clouded the group at the Paris Olympics.

The Canadian Olympic Committee (COC) and Canada Soccer on Monday appealed FIFA’s penalty to the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Paris.

“The application filed by the Canadian Olympic Committee and Canada Soccer [the Applicants] regarding the six-point deduction imposed on the Canadian women’s soccer team for the football tournament at the Olympic Games Paris 2024 has been dismissed,” read the tribunal’s decision.

“The Applicants sought a decision from the CAS Ad hoc Division either cancelling or reducing the points deduction imposed by the FIFA Appeal Committee in its decision of 27 July 2024, after it established that breaches of the FIFA regulations applicable to the Olympic football tournament concerning the prohibition on flying drones over training sites had occurred.”

Canada Soccer suspended head coach Bev Priestman for the remainder of the Games due to the drone-spying scandal. Andy Spence has stepped in to coach the defending gold medallists for the remainder of the tournament.

Canada has won its first two games in the Olympic tournament and will face Colombia today.

“The COC and Canada Soccer thank the Court of Arbitration for Sport’s Ad Hoc Committee for its expedited process in hearing this case,” the COC said in a statement.

“While disappointed in the outcome of our appeal, we commend the players for their incredible resilience and grit over the course of this tournament and look forward to cheering them on in today’s match against Colombia.”

Related:

Canada came from behind to earn a dramatic 2-1 win over France at Stade Geoffroy-Guichard in Saint-Étienne on Sunday, helping it stave off elimination.

Wednesday’s match kicks off at 3 p.m. ET/noon PT at Stade de Nice in Nice. 

Canada is competing in Paris in its fifth Olympic tournament and is seeking to reach the medal podium for a fourth straight time after winning two bronzes (2012 and 2016) and a gold (2021). Canada is also looking to become the first nation to win back-to-back Olympic gold medals since the United States won three in a row from 2004 to 2012. 

With files from Sportsnet’s John Molinaro

