Brampton man charged in sexual assault during CPR course

A 65-year-old man from Brampton has been charged for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman during a course for CPR.

Peel Regional Police said the woman participated in the course in July, which was instructed by the accused in the area of Kennedy Road and Clarence Street.

It’s alleged that during the course, the man sexually assaulted the woman.

On Thursday, officers arrested 65-year-old Gurdev Singh of Brampton. He’s been charged with sexual assault.

The accused was released with conditions and is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

Investigators believe there may be additional victims and are urging anyone with information to come forward.