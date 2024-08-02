First Nation chief says B.C. landslide doubled in size, sparks concerns

A landslide along the Chilcotin River near Williams Lake, B.C. is shown in this Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024 handout photo. The chief of Williams Lake First Nation says a landslide of debris that has dammed the Chilcotin River in British Columbia's central Interior has nearly doubled in size since Wednesday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Chief Willie Sellars *MANDATORY CREDIT *

By The Canadian Press

Posted August 2, 2024 4:00 am.

Last Updated August 2, 2024 4:12 am.

WILLIAMS LAKE, B.C. — The chief of Williams Lake First Nation says a landslide of debris that has dammed the Chilcotin River in British Columbia’s central Interior has nearly doubled in size since Wednesday.

Chief Willie Sellars, who toured the slide site by helicopter Wednesday and Thursday, says the water is continuing to build on one side of the dam, while the other had “completely dried up” for about two kilometres.

Officials have said the water collecting behind the slide south of the city of Williams Lake could reach a level where it will start flowing over the debris, or it will erode the material, setting off a release.

They have estimated a release could come Friday or Saturday, and could set off dozens of evacuation orders and alerts downstream.

Evacuation orders span 107 square kilometres along the Chilcotin, and officials saying the slide poses an “immediate danger to life and safety.”

The nearby Tsilhqot’in National Government has declared a state of local emergency and warned people to stay away from the river.

The state of the river also has Interior Health relocated 21 patients out of a hospital and long-term care home in Lillooet to alternate areas.

Sellars says his community is about 45 minutes away from the slide, so an evacuation of the community likely won’t be necessary.

However, he says the region is of “massive cultural significance” to First Nation communities in the region, noting the slide will also affect navigation channels for salmon.

“(There’s) a lot of history, former village sites, burial grounds, and we need to make sure that we’re doing everything we can to document and protect those,” he says.

Sellars says “it’s hard to describe in words how massive this slide is, and how devastating it is,” adding he hasn’t received updated projections yet on when the dam may break.

“We want to get more information out and you know, our team is on it, and working collaboratively with the (Cariboo Regional District), the province and the federal government and I’m feeling very confident that we’re going to have that information soon.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 2, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Two men seriously injured after moving truck crashes into Rexdale home
Two men seriously injured after moving truck crashes into Rexdale home

Two people have been hospitalized after a truck crashed into a house in Rexdale. Police say they were called to a home on Brookmere Road east of Kipling Avenue just after 7 p.m. Thursday after a U-Haul...

5h ago

Residents in densely populated Fort York say noise exemption rules need to change
Residents in densely populated Fort York say noise exemption rules need to change

Some residents in the densely populated pocket of Fort York in downtown Toronto say the city needs to do more to ensure that locals who live there can also enjoy their homes and neighbourhood while large...

8h ago

Police identify suspect in arson at Jewish school
Police identify suspect in arson at Jewish school

Toronto police have identified a suspect in an arson at a Jewish school, alleging he set the fire after his belongings were removed from a shed on school property where he was taking shelter. Fire...

10h ago

Possible explosives in vehicle forced hours-long closure of Highway 400 between Innisfil and Barrie: OPP
Possible explosives in vehicle forced hours-long closure of Highway 400 between Innisfil and Barrie: OPP

Ontario Provincial Police say they closed down Highway 400 between Innisfil and Barrie for several hours on Thursday to check a disabled vehicle for explosives. Police closed the highway in both directions...

12h ago

Top Stories

Two men seriously injured after moving truck crashes into Rexdale home
Two men seriously injured after moving truck crashes into Rexdale home

Two people have been hospitalized after a truck crashed into a house in Rexdale. Police say they were called to a home on Brookmere Road east of Kipling Avenue just after 7 p.m. Thursday after a U-Haul...

5h ago

Residents in densely populated Fort York say noise exemption rules need to change
Residents in densely populated Fort York say noise exemption rules need to change

Some residents in the densely populated pocket of Fort York in downtown Toronto say the city needs to do more to ensure that locals who live there can also enjoy their homes and neighbourhood while large...

8h ago

Police identify suspect in arson at Jewish school
Police identify suspect in arson at Jewish school

Toronto police have identified a suspect in an arson at a Jewish school, alleging he set the fire after his belongings were removed from a shed on school property where he was taking shelter. Fire...

10h ago

Possible explosives in vehicle forced hours-long closure of Highway 400 between Innisfil and Barrie: OPP
Possible explosives in vehicle forced hours-long closure of Highway 400 between Innisfil and Barrie: OPP

Ontario Provincial Police say they closed down Highway 400 between Innisfil and Barrie for several hours on Thursday to check a disabled vehicle for explosives. Police closed the highway in both directions...

12h ago

Most Watched Today

2:16
Toronto’s Caribbean Carnival weekend kicks off with annual King and Queen showcase
Toronto’s Caribbean Carnival weekend kicks off with annual King and Queen showcase

North America’s largest Caribbean carnival returns! As Jazan Grewal reports, the King and Queen showcase is just one of the many events taking place ahead of the annual parade on Saturday.

5h ago

0:33
Two injured after U-Haul crashes in Rexdale home
Two injured after U-Haul crashes in Rexdale home

Two men have been hospitalized after a truck crashed into the front window of a Rexdale home on Thursday night.

5h ago

2:44
Locals want changes to noise exemption permits in residential areas
Locals want changes to noise exemption permits in residential areas

Local residents who live near event venues in the Fort York neighbourhood say the city's noise exemption permits need to be modified for densely populated areas. Dilshad Burman reports.

9h ago

2:26
Police provide motorcycle safety tips
Police provide motorcycle safety tips

It’s been a deadly week on the roads for motorcyclists. Brandon Rowe speaks with the OPP to get safety tips ahead of the long weekend.

9h ago

2:49
24 prisoners released in largest swap since cold war
24 prisoners released in largest swap since cold war

24 prisoners from 7 different countries have been released in the largest swap between the East and West seen since the cold war. Karling Donoghue reports.

10h ago

More Videos