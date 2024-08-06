Audit of BC Timber Sales program finds issues with road and bridge maintenance

Logs are seen in an aerial view stacked at the Interfor sawmill, in Grand Forks, B.C., on May 12, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

By The Canadian Press

VICTORIA — The Forest Practices Board says an audit of the BC Timber Sales program and timber sales license holders in the Boundary region found “significant issues” with road and bridge maintenance.

It says the board conducted a “full scope compliance audit” of all activities between June 2022 and June 2023 in the Kootenay Business Area in south-central B.C. along Highway 3.

The watchdog says it found that the agency did not inspect any high or very high-risk roads and that only a small amount of moderate-risk roads were inspected during the audit period, which is not compliant with the Forest Planning and Practices Regulation.

Since the audit, it says the agency has improved its road-maintenance system.

The board says the audit also found that Tolko Industries Ltd., which is a timber sales license holder, did not repair broken guardrails on a bridge used by industrial traffic during the audit period.

Since the audit, the board says Tolko has replaced them.

It says the audit found no other concerns with harvesting or silviculture practices, and that other forestry activities were “well done.”

While it said fire hazards were abated in a timely manner, it says license holders did not complete fire-hazard assessments on time for the majority of cutblocks sampled, which is required by the wildfire regulations.

Keith Atkinson, chair of B.C.’s Forest Practices Board, says that is an “unfortunately common audit finding and is an area requiring improvement.”

Each year, the Forest Practices Board randomly selects one of the 31 BC Timber Sales units to audit. Based on its findings, the board can then make recommendations to improve practices and legislation.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 6, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Citizen confronts Toronto cops about illegal parking, gets middle finger in return
Citizen confronts Toronto cops about illegal parking, gets middle finger in return

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) is investigating an officer's conduct after she was captured on video giving a citizen the middle finger during a spat about illegal parking. In a video posted to social...

2h ago

Canada wins gold in women's hammer throw
Canada wins gold in women's hammer throw

Camryn Rogers recorded a throw of 76.97 metres, beating out competitors from the U.S. and China who took silver and bronze, respectively.

54m ago

Vehicle crashes into west-end Toronto home, person injured
Vehicle crashes into west-end Toronto home, person injured

Toronto emergency crews were called to a home on King Street West at Dunn Avenue just after 3:10 p.m. on Tuesday.

54m ago

Female attacked on U of T Mississauga campus, police investigating
Female attacked on U of T Mississauga campus, police investigating

The University of Toronto has issued a security alert after a female was attacked by an unknown man inside a building at the Mississauga campus on Sunday. The school says the female was assaulted on...

3h ago

