Ottawa considers changes to reduce number of temporary foreign workers in Canada

Minister of Employment Randy Boissonnault speaks at a news conference in Ottawa on May 9, 2024
Minister of Employment Randy Boissonnault speaks at a news conference in Ottawa on May 9, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

By The Canadian Press

Posted August 6, 2024 12:52 pm.

Last Updated August 6, 2024 1:03 pm.

Employment Minister Randy Boissonnault says the federal government is considering new regulations that could make fewer employers eligible to hire temporary foreign workers.

It’s part of a suite of changes the minister is announcing in an effort to reduce the number of temporary foreign workers in Canada.

He says he told a group of large business associations today that the program cannot be used to circumvent hiring Canadian workers.

Boissonnault told them the government is considering new ways to restrict eligibility for the program, including looking at how long a business has operated and whether it has a history of layoffs.

He warns there will also be more rigorous oversight in areas with a high risk for fraud, and says he is considering increasing fees associated with the program.

The proposed changes come months after Boissonnault and Immigration Minister Marc Miller announced plans to reduce the number of temporary residents in Canada from 6.2 per cent of the population to five per cent over the next three years.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man charged in abduction of girl, 14, that resulted in Ontario Amber Alert
Man charged in abduction of girl, 14, that resulted in Ontario Amber Alert

A man from Waterloo, Ont., has been arrested and charged in the abduction of a 14-year-old girl that resulted in a province-wide Amber Alert on Monday. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) issued the alert...

4h ago

Citizen confronts Toronto cops about illegal parking, gets middle finger in return
Citizen confronts Toronto cops about illegal parking, gets middle finger in return

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) is investigating an officer's conduct after she was captured on video giving a citizen the middle finger during a spat about illegal parking. In a video posted to social...

10m ago

Canadian women's soccer players speak out about 'dronegate'
Canadian women's soccer players speak out about 'dronegate'

Three players from Canada's Olympic women's soccer team say they "still don't understand" why their coaches engaged in drone spying in Paris when it was made clear to the team that doing so was illegal. "We...

21m ago

Man charged with bank fraud arrested at Pearson airport after returning to Canada
Man charged with bank fraud arrested at Pearson airport after returning to Canada

A 26-year-old man from China has been charged with fraud after he allegedly deposited a counterfeit cheque of $47,000 over a year ago in Oshawa and fled Canada to the United States. The Durham Regional...

1h ago

Top Stories

Man charged in abduction of girl, 14, that resulted in Ontario Amber Alert
Man charged in abduction of girl, 14, that resulted in Ontario Amber Alert

A man from Waterloo, Ont., has been arrested and charged in the abduction of a 14-year-old girl that resulted in a province-wide Amber Alert on Monday. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) issued the alert...

4h ago

Citizen confronts Toronto cops about illegal parking, gets middle finger in return
Citizen confronts Toronto cops about illegal parking, gets middle finger in return

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) is investigating an officer's conduct after she was captured on video giving a citizen the middle finger during a spat about illegal parking. In a video posted to social...

10m ago

Canadian women's soccer players speak out about 'dronegate'
Canadian women's soccer players speak out about 'dronegate'

Three players from Canada's Olympic women's soccer team say they "still don't understand" why their coaches engaged in drone spying in Paris when it was made clear to the team that doing so was illegal. "We...

21m ago

Man charged with bank fraud arrested at Pearson airport after returning to Canada
Man charged with bank fraud arrested at Pearson airport after returning to Canada

A 26-year-old man from China has been charged with fraud after he allegedly deposited a counterfeit cheque of $47,000 over a year ago in Oshawa and fled Canada to the United States. The Durham Regional...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:31
Below seasonal temperatures for the rest of the week
Below seasonal temperatures for the rest of the week

Showers on Tuesday before temperatures drop to below seasonal for the rest of week. Denise Andreacchi has your seven-day forecast.

18h ago

3:02
U.K. riots spread, triggering emergency security meeting
U.K. riots spread, triggering emergency security meeting

The British PM convened an emergency security meeting Monday after riots spread over the weekend. Residents of villages, towns and cities across the country woke up to scenes of buildings set on fire by stormed by angry mobs.

15h ago

2:59
Bangladesh Prime Minister resigns amid anti-government protests
Bangladesh Prime Minister resigns amid anti-government protests

After weeks of anti-government protests and demonstrations, Bangladesh Prime Minster Sheikh Hasina has resigned. Melissa Nakhavoly reports.

15h ago

2:27
Recent surveys find road rage on the rise
Recent surveys find road rage on the rise

Drivers are reaching their boiling point on the roads. Afua Baah has the details on which types of road rage are on the rise.

15h ago

0:56
Canada's first 3-on-3 Olympic women's basketball team takes fourth place
Canada's first 3-on-3 Olympic women's basketball team takes fourth place

After a tough fight for bronze, Canada's women's 3-on-3 basketball team loses 16-13 to USA on Day 10 of the Paris Olympics. Lindsay Dunn reports.

15h ago

More Videos