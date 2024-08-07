Hamilton holistic healer living in Turkey wanted for multiple sexual assaults

Laurent ALI AKBARI
Authorities said arrest warrants have been issued for 67-year-old Hamilton resident Laurent Ali Akbari, who investigators believe is currently living in Turkey. Photo: YRP.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted August 7, 2024 9:36 am.

Last Updated August 7, 2024 9:49 am.

A 67-year-old man from Hamilton, believed to be currently living in Turkey, is wanted by police for allegedly sexually assaulting patients during holistic treatments.

York Regional Police received two reports on March 6, 2024, and June 5, 2024. In these incidents, the victims claimed the suspect sexually assaulted them in Jan. 2024 during holistic healing sessions.

In the most recent case, the victim alleged the suspect touched them for a sexual purpose. Authorities said arrest warrants have been issued for 67-year-old Hamilton resident Laurent Ali Akbari, who investigators believe is currently living in Turkey.

He’s wanted on three counts of sexual assault.

Anyone with information is asked to contact York Regional Police.

Top Stories

Video shows carjacking at Newmarket gas station, 1 man wanted
Video shows carjacking at Newmarket gas station, 1 man wanted

York Regional Police have released video surveillance of a brazen carjacking at a gas station in Newmarket, identifying the wanted male suspect believed to have committed the act. Officers were made...

4h ago

Premier Ford, TPA president defend middle finger-flashing cop, saying she was baited and harassed
Premier Ford, TPA president defend middle finger-flashing cop, saying she was baited and harassed

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) is investigating an officer's conduct after she was captured on video giving a citizen the middle finger during a spat about illegal parking. In a video posted to social...

updated

12m ago

Fan at Billy Talent concert in Ontario recounts chaos, 'sucker punch,' and 'one hell of a show'
Fan at Billy Talent concert in Ontario recounts chaos, 'sucker punch,' and 'one hell of a show'

A fan who attended the Billy Talent concert that was disrupted when several thousand people pushed through the fences says that despite the chaos, which saw him get "sucker punched," the band "put on one...

5h ago

Toronto police detonate 'hoax device' that looked like bomb at U of T Scarborough
Toronto police detonate 'hoax device' that looked like bomb at U of T Scarborough

Toronto police officers about a suspicious package at a campus area off Military Trail near Ellesmere Road just after 3:45 p.m. on Tuesday.

14h ago

