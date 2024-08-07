A 67-year-old man from Hamilton, believed to be currently living in Turkey, is wanted by police for allegedly sexually assaulting patients during holistic treatments.

York Regional Police received two reports on March 6, 2024, and June 5, 2024. In these incidents, the victims claimed the suspect sexually assaulted them in Jan. 2024 during holistic healing sessions.

In the most recent case, the victim alleged the suspect touched them for a sexual purpose. Authorities said arrest warrants have been issued for 67-year-old Hamilton resident Laurent Ali Akbari, who investigators believe is currently living in Turkey.

He’s wanted on three counts of sexual assault.

Anyone with information is asked to contact York Regional Police.