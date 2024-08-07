Motorcyclist in critical condition following crash in Brampton

Peel Regional Police shoulder badge
Peel Regional Police shoulder badge is seen in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted August 7, 2024 5:16 am.

A motorcyclist is in hospital with critical injuries after crashing into another vehicle in Brampton on Tuesday night.

Peel Regional Police officers were called to the Rattlesnake Road and Sandalwood Parkway East area just after 9:30 p.m. for reports of a collision.

They determined that a motorcyclist and the driver of another vehicle had collided. The rider was transported to a trauma centre in critical condition, police said.

The driver did not sustain any injuries.

Sandalwood Parkway was closed between Bramalea Road and Fernforest Drive for several hours, but that section has since reopened.

