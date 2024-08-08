Rail strike would take bite out of potash sales: Nutrien

SASKATOON, Sask. — The world’s largest potash producer says its sales volumes for 2024 could take a hit if a possible strike by thousands of Canadian rail workers goes ahead this month.

Nutrien Ltd. says it is “concerned” about the potential impact a strike could have on the company, its customers and the broader Canadian economy.

The Saskatoon-based fertilizer giant says a week-long rail strike would likely result in the company coming in at the lower end of its forecasted 2024 potash sales volume range of between 13.2 million and 13.8 million tonnes.

Through its marketing and delivery subsidiary Canpotex Ltd., Nutrien moves potash produced at its Canadian mines by rail to North American ports for export to global markets.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Ltd. and Canadian National Railway Co. are both currently in separate mediated talks with the Teamsters Canada Rail Conference, which represents about 9,300 engineers, conductors and yard workers at the two companies.

The railways are awaiting a decision, expected Friday, from the country’s labour board on whether some shipments would be considered essential services in the event of a strike.

