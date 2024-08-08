2 injured in overnight Mount Dennis shooting

Two people are in hospital after they were shot and injured while sitting in their vehicle in Toronto’s Mount Dennis neighbourhood.

Toronto Police Service (TPS) officers were called to the Emmett Avenue and Jane Street area just before 2:30 a.m. on Thursday for reports of gunfire.

Toronto Paramedic Services tells CityNews two people were found shot. One man in his 20s was treated for minor injuries, while a woman in her 20s suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Photos from the scene show a vehicle riddled with bullet holes and the driver’s window shot out. A TPS spokesperson said that the man and woman were sitting in their car when a suspect vehicle approached, and someone opened fire.

TPS noted that the investigation is ongoing, and there is no suspect information at this time.