Woman seriously injured in single-vehicle rollover crash at Scarborough long-term care home

Scarborough crash
A woman suffered serious injuries after she crashed her vehicle in Scarborough on Tuesday, August 13, 2024. Photo: Carl Hanstke/680News Radio.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted August 13, 2024 7:53 am.

Last Updated August 13, 2024 8:04 am.

A woman was being treated for serious injuries after she lost control of her vehicle and crashed into a long-term care home in Scarborough.

Toronto Police Service (TPS) officers were notified of the collision just after 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday in the Ellesmere Road and Neilson Road area.

TPS said the driver lost control, resulting in the vehicle flipping over and crashing into the building located at 9 Neilson Rd., the address for Seven Oaks Long-Term Care Home.

Toronto Paramedic Services tell 680News Radio a woman in her 40s was transported to a trauma centre with serious injuries. Toronto Fire told CityNews officials assisted with the emergency response, and the woman was extricated from her car, which flipped onto its side.

No other injuries have been reported. A heavy police presence is expected in the area, and the investigation is ongoing.

