Former Conservative MP, cabinet minister Chuck Strahl dies

Minister of Transport, Infrastructure and Communities Chuck Strahl responds to a question during question period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Thursday Sept. 23, 2010. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By The Canadian Press

Posted August 14, 2024 7:14 pm.

Last Updated August 14, 2024 7:26 pm.

OTTAWA — Former Conservative MP and cabinet minister Chuck Strahl has died at the age of 67.

Strahl was first elected in 1993 and represented the B.C. riding of Chilliwack–Fraser Canyon until his retirement in 2011.

He held multiple cabinet portfolios in the government of former prime minister Stephen Harper.

That included posts as the minister of agriculture, transport and what was then called Indian affairs and northern development.

His son, MP Mark Strahl, said in a statement from the family posted on social media that Strahl died after a battle with mesothelioma.

They said despite his political success, Strahl never lost sight of the importance of family, friends and his faith.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 14, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

CNE officials concerned about proposed developments at the Exhibition Place
CNE officials concerned about proposed developments at the Exhibition Place

The CEO of the Canadian National Exhibition (CNE) Association is wondering whether the event's future is in flux with proposed developments happening at Exhibition Place over the next few years, the site...

1h ago

'Disgraceful': Ford's political rivals lash out after he jokes about hospital overcrowding
'Disgraceful': Ford's political rivals lash out after he jokes about hospital overcrowding

Doug Ford's political rivals didn't find his joke about Ontario's overburdened health care system very funny. At a ribbon cutting ceremony for King Animal Hospital on Tuesday, Ford seemed to make light...

3h ago

WHO declares mpox a global health emergency as a new form of the virus spreads
WHO declares mpox a global health emergency as a new form of the virus spreads

The World Health Organization has declared the mpox outbreaks in Congo and elsewhere in Africa a global emergency, with cases confirmed among children and adults in more than a dozen countries and a new...

5h ago

Air Canada pilots could strike as early as next month
Air Canada pilots could strike as early as next month

The turbulence continues for Canada's airline industry with pilots at Air Canada now in the midst of a strike vote that could lead to a job action next month. In a statement to CityNews, the labour...

56m ago

