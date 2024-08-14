Former Conservative MP, cabinet minister Chuck Strahl dies

OTTAWA — Former Conservative MP and cabinet minister Chuck Strahl has died at the age of 67.

Strahl was first elected in 1993 and represented the B.C. riding of Chilliwack–Fraser Canyon until his retirement in 2011.

He held multiple cabinet portfolios in the government of former prime minister Stephen Harper.

That included posts as the minister of agriculture, transport and what was then called Indian affairs and northern development.

His son, MP Mark Strahl, said in a statement from the family posted on social media that Strahl died after a battle with mesothelioma.

They said despite his political success, Strahl never lost sight of the importance of family, friends and his faith.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 14, 2024.

