Police looking for witnesses, suspect vehicle after Vaughan man goes missing from King Township

York police are looking for witnesses and a suspect vehicle in connection with a Vaughan man who was reported missing under suspicious circumstances from King Township.

Alexandr ‘Sasha’ Puryga, 41, was reported missing on Aug. 13 after failing to show up for work in the area of 7th Concession and 16th Sideroad.

Puryga is described as a white male, five foot nine inches, 170 pounds with a muscular build. He has grey eyes and short, blond hair.

Puryga’s vehicle, a white 2012 Mercedes Benz two-door sedan, was located unoccupied nearby.

Police are searching for a black 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee that was seen in the area of 7th Concession and 16th Sideroad that they say is in connection to the investigation.

The car has dark-tinted windows, black-spoked rims with an Ontario licence plate CXZE382. The licence plate was registered to a non-existent business.

A vehicle potentially involved in the disappearance of a Vaughan man.

Police and his family are concerned for Puryga’s well-being and the circumstances surrounding his disappearance are being treated as suspicious.

Investigators would like to speak with anyone who saw anything suspicious in that area on the morning of August 13, between 9:30 a.m. and 10 a.m.

York police say there is no connection between Puryga’s disappearance anda Markham woman who went missing last week who has yet to be found.