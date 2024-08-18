Ontario Provincial Police officers are confirming the death of a 21-year-old woman at the scene of a single-vehicle crash in Whitby on Saturday.

Officers say the woman was travelling southbound on Highway 412 north of Taunton Road West at approximately 8:12 a.m. when her sedan rolled into the grassy median and crossed into the northbound lanes.

Police have yet to release any further details about the victim or the circumstances leading up to the crash, but continue to investigate the cause of the crash.

The highway was closed in both directions and reopened after five hours.