Suspect in custody after security guard stabbed at Oshawa restaurant

Durham Regional Police officers have arrested a suspect after a security guard was stabbed at a pizza restaurant in Oshawa on Monday.

Officers were called to the restaurant in the Simcoe Street North and Beatrice Street East area at around 10:15 p.m. for reports of an armed person.

Investigators say a male who was barred from the restaurant entered the establishment and was confronted by a security guard who tried to remove him.

“A verbal disagreement occurred which resulted in the suspect stabbing the security guard,” a Durham police release states.

When officers arrived the suspect was arrested and taken into custody without incident.

The victim was rushed to a trauma centre with serious, but non life-threatening injuries.

Neil Francis Squires, 50, of no fixed address is facing charges of aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and possess weapon dangerous to the public.

He’s being held in custody pending a bail hearing.