Suspect in custody after security guard stabbed at Oshawa restaurant
Posted August 20, 2024 10:56 am.
Last Updated August 20, 2024 10:57 am.
Durham Regional Police officers have arrested a suspect after a security guard was stabbed at a pizza restaurant in Oshawa on Monday.
Officers were called to the restaurant in the Simcoe Street North and Beatrice Street East area at around 10:15 p.m. for reports of an armed person.
Investigators say a male who was barred from the restaurant entered the establishment and was confronted by a security guard who tried to remove him.
“A verbal disagreement occurred which resulted in the suspect stabbing the security guard,” a Durham police release states.
When officers arrived the suspect was arrested and taken into custody without incident.
The victim was rushed to a trauma centre with serious, but non life-threatening injuries.
Neil Francis Squires, 50, of no fixed address is facing charges of aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and possess weapon dangerous to the public.
He’s being held in custody pending a bail hearing.