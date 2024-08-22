updated

Body of missing Markham realtor discovered in Parry Sound, Ont.

Markham woman Yuk-Ying Anita MUI
Yuk-Ying Anita Mui, 56, was last seen around 9:30 a.m. on Aug. 9 when she left her home in the Baycliffe Road and Warden Avenue area. YRP confirmed that on Aug. 12, OPP officers discovered a body in Parry Sound, which a coroner positively identified as Mui. Photo: YRP.

By Lucas Casaletto

York Regional Police (YRP) officers have located burned human remains confirmed to be that of a missing real estate agent from Markham, Ont. who disappeared under suspicious circumstances earlier this month.

Yuk-Ying Anita Mui, 56, was last seen around 9:30 a.m. on Aug. 9 when she left her home in the Baycliffe Road and Warden Avenue area. She contacted family members at around 11 a.m. that morning and hadn’t been heard from since.

Mui’s white 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLE450 SUV was found on Aug. 9 in the Finch Avenue East and Warden Avenue area in Scarborough, Ont.

Investigators focused their search on an isolated area in Stouffville, Ont., where Mui was expected to visit the day she vanished, prompting York Regional Police officers to deploy “all available resources” to comb the sprawling property.

On Thursday, YRP confirmed that on Aug. 12, burned human remains were discovered in the area of Avro Arrow Road and Hwy. 400 in Parry Sound, Ont. A coroner positively identified the deceased woman as Mui.

Three youths who were found to be in possession of Mui’s property are connected to the woman’s disappearance and face weapons and fraud charges, YRP said. Investigators believe this to be a targeted incident.

Police have not laid charges in connection with her death at this time. A YRP spokesperson tells CityNews that the three youths remain persons of interest, and their role in Mui’s disappearance is still being investigated.

Authorities have identified a vehicle of interest as a white 2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter cargo van. Investigators believe Mui was transported in a similar vehicle.

YRP is urging anyone who may have seen this van or have dashcam or CCTV video in the area of 3821 Vandorf Sideroad in Stouffville or in Parry Sound between Aug. 9 and Aug. 12 to come forward.

Investigators have identified a vehicle of interest as a white 2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter cargo van. Photo: YRP.
Canada rail shutdown begins as employees locked out
Canada rail shutdown begins as employees locked out

Trains across the country have ground to a halt as both of Canada's major railways locked out 9,300 workers after they failed to agree on a new contract before a 12:01 a.m. EDT deadline. The shutdown...

21m ago

GO train service suspended on Milton line and Hamilton station due to national rail shutdown
GO train service suspended on Milton line and Hamilton station due to national rail shutdown

Commuters who take GO trains on the Milton line and in Hamilton will have to find alternate ways to get to and from work due to a national rail shutdown. Rail service at Canadian National Railway and...

2h ago

RCMP charge youth from GTA for alleged ties to terrorist group
RCMP charge youth from GTA for alleged ties to terrorist group

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) have arrested and charged one person from the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) for their alleged ties to a terrorist group. The charges include participating in the...

31m ago

Loblaw piloting ultra-discount No Name grocery stores in Ontario
Loblaw piloting ultra-discount No Name grocery stores in Ontario

Loblaw is piloting a new ultra-discount grocery store in Ontario that promises to deliver even lower prices by stripping away even more frills. The first three No Name stores will open in September in...

2h ago

