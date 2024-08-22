Weekend need-to-know: Fan Expo Canada takes over Toronto
Posted August 22, 2024 12:31 pm.
Last Updated August 22, 2024 12:35 pm.
If you see some people with creative costumes out on the streets of Toronto this week, they’re likely headed to the Fan Expo Canada happening this weekend at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre.
Keep in mind, there is a late start on Line 2 and some cancellations on the Milton GO line this weekend.
Here’s what is happening in Toronto.
FanExpo Canada 2024
All comic, sci-fi, horror, anime, gaming and cosplay fans are uniting this weekend at Metro Toronto Convention Centre for the annual Fan Expo Canada event.
The convention kicked off on Thursday and runs until Sunday, and features a long lineup of special guests.
Canadian actor Simu Liu will be among the celebrity guests along with Rosario Dawson of Ahsoka, Bryce Dallas Howard from Jurassic World and Marisa Tomei from Spiderman.
The convention features fan meetups, local artwork featured in Artist Alley, and thousands of retailers to shop from on the show floor.
Tickets are still available on their website along with the full schedule for the weekend.
King’s Plate
After heavy downpours forced organizers to cancel the King’s Plate last weekend, the race, which kicks off the first leg of the Canadian Triple Crown as the most prestigious championship Thoroughbred race, will be happening this Friday at Woodbine Racetrack.
The fashion, food and fun will continue all day as patrons watch North America’s oldest continuously run stakes event, racing for a $1 million purse.
The scale of the onsite activities this Friday will not be as extensive as was planned for last Saturday, so organizers have made it a free event and are just transferring tickets to Friday. Those who had tickets for Saturday will be refunded.
Seats will be first-come, first-served. No tickets will be required. Racing starts at 1:05 p.m. with gates opening at 11 a.m. Post time for the 165th running of The King’s Plate is 5:34 p.m.
Yorkville Murals
The annual Yorkville Murals festival is taking over the walls and streets of Yorkville on Saturday and Sunday between 10 a.m. and 10 p.m.
This year’s theme is the second iteration of No Empty Spaces, first introduced last year.
On Yorkville Avenue from Bellair Street to Hazelton Avenue, Yorkville Murals will showcase captivating murals, inflatables, art installations, live painting, art talks, music, dance battles, pop-up shops and an evening block party.
Toronto Korean Festival
The Toronto Korean Festival returns in 2024 with an even more exciting lineup than before to showcase the best of Korean culture, from K-Pop and K-Dance to K-Food and K-Beauty.
Signature programs include singing and dancing competitions, the Chimek Pavilion (featuring Chicken + Beer), and the bibimbap Pavilion, alongside new attractions including a breakdancing team.
It’s happening at Mel Lastman Square from Friday to Sunday starting everyday at 12 p.m. to 9 a.m.
Mabuhay Philippines Festival
The Mabuhay Philippines Festival is celebrating its 26th year on Saturday and Sunday at Nathan Phillips Square.
With over 50 vendors, the festival will introduce patrons to traditional Filipino street food and innovative baked treats.
The festival includes music, dance, fashion, and different traditional foods from the Philippines.
Admission is free and the event will kick off at 10:30 a.m.
TTC/GO closures
Line 2 late opening
On Sunday, Aug. 25, 2024, subway service on Line 2 between St George and Broadview stations will start by 10 a.m. due to planned track work. Shuttle buses will operate
Milton GO line/Hamilton GO station
Service on the Milton GO line and at the Hamilton GO station has been suspended to the Canada rail work stoppage. No other lines are affected.
Road closures
Ongoing Gardiner closures
As part of the long-term construction plan on the Gardiner Expressway, one westbound lane and one eastbound lane are closed between Dufferin Street and Strachan Avenue. The eastbound on-ramp from Lake Shore Boulevard at Jameson Avenue is also closed.
Temporary road closures
Canadian National Exhibition
From 5 a.m. on Saturdays, to 11:59 p.m. on Sundays, British Columbia Road will be closed weekly between Lake Shore Boulevard West and Dufferin Street Bridge during the CNE.
Police officers will be present at key intersections near the CNE. Traffic will be directed north on Dufferin Street towards King Street West. Signs will be in place this week to advise motorists of the closures.
Bloor Street West
Until Monday, Aug. 26, a full closure of Bloor Street West and St. George Street intersection will be in place for the complete reconstruction of the intersection.
Yorkville Murals
From 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily from Friday, Aug. 23, to Sunday, Aug. 25, Yorkville Avenue will be closed between Hazelton Avenue and Bellair Street.
Leslieville Beer Fest
From 9 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 24, Dundas Street East will be closed between Carlaw and Logan Avenues. Traffic will be directed to detour onto Gerrard Street East.
Tamil Fest
From 10 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 23, to 5 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 26, Markham Road will be closed between McNicoll and Passmore Avenues. Traffic will be directed to detour onto Middlefield and Tapscott Roads to continue travelling north and south. Detour signs will be in place.
Other ongoing city closures
- Spadina Avenue streetcars have been replaced by buses between Spadina Station and Queens Quay, and until the end of the year, there will be no 510 service between Spadina Avenue and Union Station along Queens Quay. Commuters wishing to travel onwards to Union from Queens Quay will need to transfer to a 509 streetcar.
- O’Connor Drive is down to a single lane each way between Bermondsey and Sandra for road reconstruction and sewer and watermain installation until the summer of 2024.
- The Yonge and Bloor intersection will be reduced to a single lane until 2025 for condo construction and sewer installation.
- University Avenue will be reduced to a single lane in both directions between College Street and Queen Street West to complete several infrastructure projects for the next several months.
- Queen Street is fully closed to traffic between Bay and Victoria Streets to accommodate work on a new station for the Ontario Line subway. The closure is scheduled to last until 2027, at least four and a half years.
- Northbound Yonge Street is reduced to one lane between Wellington and King Streets for TTC construction, which is scheduled to continue into 2024.
- Two northbound lanes of Yonge Street from King Street to Wellington Street are closed for TTC construction until Sept. 30, 2024.
- Finch Avenue West is reduced to a single lane in both directions from Dufferin to Wilmington until October 2024 for sewer installation.
- Eglinton Avenue West is reduced to a single lane east of Islington and west of Scarlett Road due to tunnelling work related to the multi-year Eglinton Crosstown West Extension project.
- Lane restrictions on Bayview Avenue between Roehampton Avenue and Armistice Drive while the city completes road resurfacing, curb and sidewalk replacement, and traffic signal and pedestrian upgrades. One northbound lane is currently closed on Bayview Avenue between Kilgour Road and Roehampton Avenue.
- Cherry Street remains closed south of Polson Pier due to maintenance on the Ship Channel Lift Bridge (Strauss Trunnion Bascule Bridge). Road users are able to access the Port of Toronto and Cherry Beach via Unwin Avenue.
- From Friday, July 12, the Progress Avenue bridge over McCowan Road and the ramp at Busby Drive to northbound McCowan Road will be permanently closed for demolition as part of construction on the Scarborough Centre subway station. Demolition is scheduled for completion in early September. Sidewalk access will be maintained.