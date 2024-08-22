Weekend need-to-know: Fan Expo Canada takes over Toronto

If you see some people with creative costumes out on the streets of Toronto this week, they’re likely headed to the Fan Expo Canada happening this weekend at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre.

Keep in mind, there is a late start on Line 2 and some cancellations on the Milton GO line this weekend.

Here’s what is happening in Toronto.

FanExpo Canada 2024

All comic, sci-fi, horror, anime, gaming and cosplay fans are uniting this weekend at Metro Toronto Convention Centre for the annual Fan Expo Canada event.

The convention kicked off on Thursday and runs until Sunday, and features a long lineup of special guests.

Canadian actor Simu Liu will be among the celebrity guests along with Rosario Dawson of Ahsoka, Bryce Dallas Howard from Jurassic World and Marisa Tomei from Spiderman.

The convention features fan meetups, local artwork featured in Artist Alley, and thousands of retailers to shop from on the show floor.

Tickets are still available on their website along with the full schedule for the weekend.

King’s Plate

After heavy downpours forced organizers to cancel the King’s Plate last weekend, the race, which kicks off the first leg of the Canadian Triple Crown as the most prestigious championship Thoroughbred race, will be happening this Friday at Woodbine Racetrack.

The fashion, food and fun will continue all day as patrons watch North America’s oldest continuously run stakes event, racing for a $1 million purse.

The scale of the onsite activities this Friday will not be as extensive as was planned for last Saturday, so organizers have made it a free event and are just transferring tickets to Friday. Those who had tickets for Saturday will be refunded.

Seats will be first-come, first-served. No tickets will be required. Racing starts at 1:05 p.m. with gates opening at 11 a.m. Post time for the 165th running of The King’s Plate is 5:34 p.m.

Yorkville Murals

The annual Yorkville Murals festival is taking over the walls and streets of Yorkville on Saturday and Sunday between 10 a.m. and 10 p.m.

This year’s theme is the second iteration of No Empty Spaces, first introduced last year.

On Yorkville Avenue from Bellair Street to Hazelton Avenue, Yorkville Murals will showcase captivating murals, inflatables, art installations, live painting, art talks, music, dance battles, pop-up shops and an evening block party.

Toronto Korean Festival

The Toronto Korean Festival returns in 2024 with an even more exciting lineup than before to showcase the best of Korean culture, from K-Pop and K-Dance to K-Food and K-Beauty.

Signature programs include singing and dancing competitions, the Chimek Pavilion (featuring Chicken + Beer), and the bibimbap Pavilion, alongside new attractions including a breakdancing team.

It’s happening at Mel Lastman Square from Friday to Sunday starting everyday at 12 p.m. to 9 a.m.

Mabuhay Philippines Festival

The Mabuhay Philippines Festival is celebrating its 26th year on Saturday and Sunday at Nathan Phillips Square.

With over 50 vendors, the festival will introduce patrons to traditional Filipino street food and innovative baked treats.

The festival includes music, dance, fashion, and different traditional foods from the Philippines.

Admission is free and the event will kick off at 10:30 a.m.

TTC/GO closures

Line 2 late opening

On Sunday, Aug. 25, 2024, subway service on Line 2 between St George and Broadview stations will start by 10 a.m. due to planned track work. Shuttle buses will operate

Milton GO line/Hamilton GO station

Service on the Milton GO line and at the Hamilton GO station has been suspended to the Canada rail work stoppage. No other lines are affected.

Road closures

Ongoing Gardiner closures

As part of the long-term construction plan on the Gardiner Expressway, one westbound lane and one eastbound lane are closed between Dufferin Street and Strachan Avenue. The eastbound on-ramp from Lake Shore Boulevard at Jameson Avenue is also closed.

Temporary road closures

Canadian National Exhibition

From 5 a.m. on Saturdays, to 11:59 p.m. on Sundays, British Columbia Road will be closed weekly between Lake Shore Boulevard West and Dufferin Street Bridge during the CNE.

Police officers will be present at key intersections near the CNE. Traffic will be directed north on Dufferin Street towards King Street West. Signs will be in place this week to advise motorists of the closures.

Bloor Street West

Until Monday, Aug. 26, a full closure of Bloor Street West and St. George Street intersection will be in place for the complete reconstruction of the intersection.

Yorkville Murals

From 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily from Friday, Aug. 23, to Sunday, Aug. 25, Yorkville Avenue will be closed between Hazelton Avenue and Bellair Street.

Leslieville Beer Fest

From 9 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 24, Dundas Street East will be closed between Carlaw and Logan Avenues. Traffic will be directed to detour onto Gerrard Street East.

Tamil Fest

From 10 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 23, to 5 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 26, Markham Road will be closed between McNicoll and Passmore Avenues. Traffic will be directed to detour onto Middlefield and Tapscott Roads to continue travelling north and south. Detour signs will be in place.

Other ongoing city closures