Weekend need-to-know: Fan Expo Canada takes over Toronto

The Fan Expo Canada convention floor is seen in Toronto on Aug. 25, 2022
The Fan Expo Canada convention floor is seen in Toronto on Aug. 25, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Yader Guzman The Canadian Press

By Meredith Bond

Posted August 22, 2024 12:31 pm.

Last Updated August 22, 2024 12:35 pm.

If you see some people with creative costumes out on the streets of Toronto this week, they’re likely headed to the Fan Expo Canada happening this weekend at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre.

Keep in mind, there is a late start on Line 2 and some cancellations on the Milton GO line this weekend.

Here’s what is happening in Toronto.

FanExpo Canada 2024

All comic, sci-fi, horror, anime, gaming and cosplay fans are uniting this weekend at Metro Toronto Convention Centre for the annual Fan Expo Canada event.

The convention kicked off on Thursday and runs until Sunday, and features a long lineup of special guests.

Canadian actor Simu Liu will be among the celebrity guests along with Rosario Dawson of Ahsoka, Bryce Dallas Howard from Jurassic World and Marisa Tomei from Spiderman.

The convention features fan meetups, local artwork featured in Artist Alley, and thousands of retailers to shop from on the show floor.

Tickets are still available on their website along with the full schedule for the weekend.

King’s Plate

After heavy downpours forced organizers to cancel the King’s Plate last weekend, the race, which kicks off the first leg of the Canadian Triple Crown as the most prestigious championship Thoroughbred race, will be happening this Friday at Woodbine Racetrack.

The fashion, food and fun will continue all day as patrons watch North America’s oldest continuously run stakes event, racing for a $1 million purse.

The scale of the onsite activities this Friday will not be as extensive as was planned for last Saturday, so organizers have made it a free event and are just transferring tickets to Friday. Those who had tickets for Saturday will be refunded.

Seats will be first-come, first-served. No tickets will be required. Racing starts at 1:05 p.m. with gates opening at 11 a.m. Post time for the 165th running of The King’s Plate is 5:34 p.m.

Yorkville Murals 

The annual Yorkville Murals festival is taking over the walls and streets of Yorkville on Saturday and Sunday between 10 a.m. and 10 p.m.

This year’s theme is the second iteration of No Empty Spaces, first introduced last year.

On Yorkville Avenue from Bellair Street to Hazelton Avenue, Yorkville Murals will showcase captivating murals, inflatables, art installations, live painting, art talks, music, dance battles, pop-up shops and an evening block party.

Toronto Korean Festival

The Toronto Korean Festival returns in 2024 with an even more exciting lineup than before to showcase the best of Korean culture, from K-Pop and K-Dance to K-Food and K-Beauty.

Signature programs include singing and dancing competitions, the Chimek Pavilion (featuring Chicken + Beer), and the bibimbap Pavilion, alongside new attractions including a breakdancing team.

It’s happening at Mel Lastman Square from Friday to Sunday starting everyday at 12 p.m. to 9 a.m.

Mabuhay Philippines Festival 

The Mabuhay Philippines Festival is celebrating its 26th year on Saturday and Sunday at Nathan Phillips Square.

With over 50 vendors, the festival will introduce patrons to traditional Filipino street food and innovative baked treats.

The festival includes music, dance, fashion, and different traditional foods from the Philippines.

Admission is free and the event will kick off at 10:30 a.m.

TTC/GO closures

Line 2 late opening

On Sunday, Aug. 25, 2024, subway service on Line 2 between St George and Broadview stations will start by 10 a.m. due to planned track work. Shuttle buses will operate

Milton GO line/Hamilton GO station

Service on the Milton GO line and at the Hamilton GO station has been suspended to the Canada rail work stoppage. No other lines are affected.

Road closures

Ongoing Gardiner closures

As part of the long-term construction plan on the Gardiner Expressway, one westbound lane and one eastbound lane are closed between Dufferin Street and Strachan Avenue. The eastbound on-ramp from Lake Shore Boulevard at Jameson Avenue is also closed.

Temporary road closures

Canadian National Exhibition

From 5 a.m. on Saturdays, to 11:59 p.m. on Sundays, British Columbia Road will be closed weekly between Lake Shore Boulevard West and Dufferin Street Bridge during the CNE.  

Police officers will be present at key intersections near the CNE. Traffic will be directed north on Dufferin Street towards King Street West. Signs will be in place this week to advise motorists of the closures. 

Bloor Street West 

Until Monday, Aug. 26, a full closure of Bloor Street West and St. George Street intersection will be in place for the complete reconstruction of the intersection.  

Yorkville Murals 

From 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily from Friday, Aug. 23, to Sunday, Aug. 25, Yorkville Avenue will be closed between Hazelton Avenue and Bellair Street. 

Leslieville Beer Fest  

From 9 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 24, Dundas Street East will be closed between Carlaw and Logan Avenues. Traffic will be directed to detour onto Gerrard Street East. 

Tamil Fest 

From 10 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 23, to 5 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 26, Markham Road will be closed between McNicoll and Passmore Avenues. Traffic will be directed to detour onto Middlefield and Tapscott Roads to continue travelling north and south. Detour signs will be in place.  

Other ongoing city closures

  • Spadina Avenue streetcars have been replaced by buses between Spadina Station and Queens Quay, and until the end of the year, there will be no 510 service between Spadina Avenue and Union Station along Queens Quay. Commuters wishing to travel onwards to Union from Queens Quay will need to transfer to a 509 streetcar.
  • O’Connor Drive is down to a single lane each way between Bermondsey and Sandra for road reconstruction and sewer and watermain installation until the summer of 2024.
  • The Yonge and Bloor intersection will be reduced to a single lane until 2025 for condo construction and sewer installation.
  • University Avenue will be reduced to a single lane in both directions between College Street and Queen Street West to complete several infrastructure projects for the next several months.
  • Queen Street is fully closed to traffic between Bay and Victoria Streets to accommodate work on a new station for the Ontario Line subway. The closure is scheduled to last until 2027, at least four and a half years.
  • Northbound Yonge Street is reduced to one lane between Wellington and King Streets for TTC construction, which is scheduled to continue into 2024.
  • Two northbound lanes of Yonge Street from King Street to Wellington Street are closed for TTC construction until Sept. 30, 2024.
  • Finch Avenue West is reduced to a single lane in both directions from Dufferin to Wilmington until October 2024 for sewer installation.
  • Eglinton Avenue West is reduced to a single lane east of Islington and west of Scarlett Road due to tunnelling work related to the multi-year Eglinton Crosstown West Extension project.
  • Lane restrictions on Bayview Avenue between Roehampton Avenue and Armistice Drive while the city completes road resurfacing, curb and sidewalk replacement, and traffic signal and pedestrian upgrades. One northbound lane is currently closed on Bayview Avenue between Kilgour Road and Roehampton Avenue.
  • Cherry Street remains closed south of Polson Pier due to maintenance on the Ship Channel Lift Bridge (Strauss Trunnion Bascule Bridge). Road users are able to access the Port of Toronto and Cherry Beach via Unwin Avenue. 
  • From Friday, July 12, the Progress Avenue bridge over McCowan Road and the ramp at Busby Drive to northbound McCowan Road will be permanently closed for demolition as part of construction on the Scarborough Centre subway station. Demolition is scheduled for completion in early September. Sidewalk access will be maintained.
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Body of missing Markham realtor discovered in Parry Sound, Ont.
Body of missing Markham realtor discovered in Parry Sound, Ont.

York Regional Police (YRP) officers have located burned human remains confirmed to be that of a missing real estate agent from Markham, Ont. who disappeared under suspicious circumstances earlier this...

49m ago

Air Canada pilots vote in favour of strike in September
Air Canada pilots vote in favour of strike in September

The union representing thousands of Air Canada pilots have voted to authorize a strike for next month. On Thursday, the Air Line Pilots Association (ALPA) announced that 98 per cent of its members voted...

1h ago

Rail companies, union resume talks as lockout shuts down both major railways
Rail companies, union resume talks as lockout shuts down both major railways

Contract talks resumed Thursday after Canada's two largest railways locked out their employees overnight in what is an unprecedented shutdown of freight traffic across the country. Following months...

53m ago

CUPE calls Doug Ford's comments about Fred Hahn 'revolting and unacceptable'
CUPE calls Doug Ford's comments about Fred Hahn 'revolting and unacceptable'

One day after Doug Ford urged the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) Ontario to get rid of Fred Hahn, union officials fired back, calling the premier's comments "revolting and unacceptable." Ford...

58m ago

Top Stories

Body of missing Markham realtor discovered in Parry Sound, Ont.
Body of missing Markham realtor discovered in Parry Sound, Ont.

York Regional Police (YRP) officers have located burned human remains confirmed to be that of a missing real estate agent from Markham, Ont. who disappeared under suspicious circumstances earlier this...

49m ago

Air Canada pilots vote in favour of strike in September
Air Canada pilots vote in favour of strike in September

The union representing thousands of Air Canada pilots have voted to authorize a strike for next month. On Thursday, the Air Line Pilots Association (ALPA) announced that 98 per cent of its members voted...

1h ago

Rail companies, union resume talks as lockout shuts down both major railways
Rail companies, union resume talks as lockout shuts down both major railways

Contract talks resumed Thursday after Canada's two largest railways locked out their employees overnight in what is an unprecedented shutdown of freight traffic across the country. Following months...

53m ago

CUPE calls Doug Ford's comments about Fred Hahn 'revolting and unacceptable'
CUPE calls Doug Ford's comments about Fred Hahn 'revolting and unacceptable'

One day after Doug Ford urged the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) Ontario to get rid of Fred Hahn, union officials fired back, calling the premier's comments "revolting and unacceptable." Ford...

58m ago

Most Watched Today

1:04
Body of missing Markham woman found in Parry Sound
Body of missing Markham woman found in Parry Sound

Three youths who were found to be in possession of Yuk-Ying Anita Mui’s property, including her credit cards, are connected to the woman’s disappearance and face weapons and fraud charges.

2h ago

1:54
Rail strike could impact go train service in Hamilton and Milton
Rail strike could impact go train service in Hamilton and Milton

If a labour dispute is not settled, thousands of commuters in Mississauga, Hamilton and Milton will be without GO Train service as early as Thursday. Brandon Rowe has the story.

19h ago

3:01
Ford defends supervised drug consumption site closures
Ford defends supervised drug consumption site closures

The province's decision to shut down most of Ontario's consumption sites comes after reports offered recommendations for improving the operation of at least one in Toronto. Mark McAllister reports.

19h ago

2:16
Mail program meant to help people with disabilities needs work, advocates say
Mail program meant to help people with disabilities needs work, advocates say

A Mississauga man who lives with a disability reached out to Speakers Corner after having trouble accessing a program meant to help people like him receive their daily mail from Canada Post. Pat Taney reports.

22h ago

2:24
What to do if your car gets stuck in a flash flood
What to do if your car gets stuck in a flash flood

After flash flooding in Mississauga last weekend, emergency crews want you to know what to do if your vehicle gets stuck in the water. Michelle Mackey reports.

More Videos