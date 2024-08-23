One-third of Canadians feel financially worse off than 3 months ago: Food Banks Canada poll

Canned products sit on shelves at a food bank in Ottawa, Friday, Oct. 7, 2022.
Canned products sit on shelves at a food bank in Ottawa, Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

By Meredith Bond

Posted August 23, 2024 2:14 pm.

A new poll from Food Banks Canada found that 35 per cent of Canadians are feeling financially worse off than they did three months ago amid a wave of increased demands for food banks.

The poll, conducted by Pollara Strategic Insights, found that of those who feel more worse off, almost half had incomes below $50,000 a year, 43 per cent of people identify as visible minorities and 42 per cent were millennials.

Food Banks CEO Kristin Beardsley says the data shows the urgent need for action of all levels of government to step in.

“If the newest Statistics Canada projections come true, the food bank system will not be able to support the tidal wave of people needing support,” he said in a statement.

The Statistics Canada report released last week found nearly half of Canadians reported that rising prices were greatly affecting their ability to meet day-to-day expenses.

Beardsley urged the federal government to introduce a Groceries and Essentials Benefit to help curb the growing need for food banks.

In Toronto, one of the largest food banks in the city, North York Harvest Food Bank, was forced to throw out close to $50,000 worth of food due to a power outage and damage caused by flooding last month.

They were working to raise money to replace what was lost.

“We are at the highest usage levels that we’ve ever had … if you asked me on Monday how we are, I’d say we’re at a crisis even before the rain,” Sahar Ghafouri, a director with the organization, said at the time.

Top Stories

Violent attempted carjacking spotted in Vaughan Mills parking lot, police seek suspects
Violent attempted carjacking spotted in Vaughan Mills parking lot, police seek suspects

York Regional Police say they are looking for two suspects after an attempted carjacking at Vaughan Mills.

DEVELOPING

48m ago

'Hardest day of my life': Mother speaks out after Scarborough kidnapping
'Hardest day of my life': Mother speaks out after Scarborough kidnapping

The mother of a 22-month-old baby who was abducted in broad daylight is speaking out, calling the ordeal one of the hardest days of her life.

1m ago

Ontario transportation minister brushes aside report Hwy. 413 won't help ease GTA gridlock
Ontario transportation minister brushes aside report Hwy. 413 won't help ease GTA gridlock

The Ford government is brushing aside figures from an internal document showing the building of Highway 413 will do little to help ease gridlock in the GTA. Construction of the 52-kilometre highway,...

2h ago

Brother-in-law of man allegedly swarmed by teens says family reeling from loss
Brother-in-law of man allegedly swarmed by teens says family reeling from loss

The brother-in-law of a homeless Toronto man who died after police allege he was attacked by a group of teen girls told an Ontario court on Friday that his entire family is reeling from the loss. Eric...

9m ago

