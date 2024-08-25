Companies take stock of rail shutdown’s hit to economy – and bottom lines

Train cars are seen on the tracks in an aerial view at Canadian National Rail's Thornton Yard as the Port Mann Bridge spans the Fraser River, in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, August 22, 2024. The economic fallout of the country's rail shutdown is set to come into focus this week, as shippers and producers take stock of delays and losses. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

By The Canadian Press

Posted August 25, 2024 6:00 am.

Last Updated August 25, 2024 8:08 am.

The economic fallout of the country’s rail shutdown is set to come into focus this week, as shippers and producers take stock of delays and losses.

A work stoppage that began early Thursday morning at Canada’s two major railways is slated to end first thing Monday after a decision from the federal labour board ordered the companies and their workers to resume operations.

But the full cost of the shutdown remains unclear, even as Moody’s warned it could cost the Canadian economy $341 million per day.

The credit rating agency said agriculture, forestry and manufacturing were among the hardest-hit sectors.

The stoppage is poised to last only four days, but it marks the culmination of a phased wind-down at both railways that will have spanned roughly two weeks.

The decision Saturday from the Canada Industrial Relations Board imposes binding arbitration on all involved parties following an unprecedented dual work stoppage at Canadian National Railway and Canadian Pacific Kansas City that halted freight shipments and snarled commutes across the country.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

‘It’s a miracle’: Canada halts planned deportation of bisexual man to Kenya
‘It’s a miracle’: Canada halts planned deportation of bisexual man to Kenya

Charles Mwangi, who said he fled death threats and abuse in Kenya due to his sexuality before arriving in Canada, feared his forced return.

15m ago

Motorcyclist sought after Toronto officer struck, seriously injured: police
Motorcyclist sought after Toronto officer struck, seriously injured: police

Toronto police officers say the incident happened near Rees Street and Bremner Boulevard just before 6 p.m. on Saturday.

9h ago

Feds to take steps on housing promises ahead of cabinet retreat in Halifax
Feds to take steps on housing promises ahead of cabinet retreat in Halifax

Housing Minister Sean Fraser is expected to unveil details on a Liberal promise to lease federal land to developers to build affordable housing on Sunday just before the full federal cabinet kicks off...

1h ago

Israel and Hezbollah trade heavy fire before pulling back, jolting a region braced for war
Israel and Hezbollah trade heavy fire before pulling back, jolting a region braced for war

In a statement, the Israeli military accused Hezbollah of 'preparing to file missiles and rockets toward Israeli territory.'

9m ago

Top Stories

‘It’s a miracle’: Canada halts planned deportation of bisexual man to Kenya
‘It’s a miracle’: Canada halts planned deportation of bisexual man to Kenya

Charles Mwangi, who said he fled death threats and abuse in Kenya due to his sexuality before arriving in Canada, feared his forced return.

15m ago

Motorcyclist sought after Toronto officer struck, seriously injured: police
Motorcyclist sought after Toronto officer struck, seriously injured: police

Toronto police officers say the incident happened near Rees Street and Bremner Boulevard just before 6 p.m. on Saturday.

9h ago

Feds to take steps on housing promises ahead of cabinet retreat in Halifax
Feds to take steps on housing promises ahead of cabinet retreat in Halifax

Housing Minister Sean Fraser is expected to unveil details on a Liberal promise to lease federal land to developers to build affordable housing on Sunday just before the full federal cabinet kicks off...

1h ago

Israel and Hezbollah trade heavy fire before pulling back, jolting a region braced for war
Israel and Hezbollah trade heavy fire before pulling back, jolting a region braced for war

In a statement, the Israeli military accused Hezbollah of 'preparing to file missiles and rockets toward Israeli territory.'

9m ago

Most Watched Today

0:55
Motorcyclist wanted after Toronto officer struck and seriously injured, police say
Motorcyclist wanted after Toronto officer struck and seriously injured, police say

Toronto police investigators say they're searching for a motorcyclist after an officer was struck and seriously injured outside the Rogers Centre Saturday afternoon.

9h ago

3:06
Canadian government halts deportation of bisexual man to Kenya
Canadian government halts deportation of bisexual man to Kenya

After several desperate pleas to the Canadian government, a migrant to Toronto facing possible persecution in his homeland because of his sexuality has been granted a one-year temporary resident permit. Afua Baah reports.

9h ago

1:06
2 females found dead inside Etobicoke home, suspect being sought for murder
2 females found dead inside Etobicoke home, suspect being sought for murder

Two women have been found dead inside an Etobicoke home Friday afternoon, and one suspect is still at large. Catalina Gillies with the investigation now underway.
2:57
King's Plate moved forward on rain date
King's Plate moved forward on rain date

After a rare delay due to heavy wind and rain, Canada's longest running thoroughbred racing event has finally been held. David Zura explains and visits the track on race day.

2:02
A perfect fit for Paralympic athletes and hopefuls
A perfect fit for Paralympic athletes and hopefuls

We're less than a week away from the Paralympics in Paris, and some young athletic hopefuls will be watching closely. Audra Brown with how a Toronto kids rehab hospital is looking to make dreams become a reality.
More Videos