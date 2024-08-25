GO Transit train service resuming on Milton line, to Hamilton GO Centre after rail shutdown

GO Transit officials say train service will resume Monday morning on the Milton line and to the Hamilton GO Centre after a national rail shutdown caused impacts.

Confirmation services would return was posted on the GO Transit website Sunday evening.

“We want to thank all customers for their patience during the labour disruption and look forward to resuming normal service on the Milton line and at Hamilton GO Centre tomorrow,” the statement said.

“Please note that there may be some adjustments to schedules throughout the day as we work to restore normal service. We will have additional resources available as needed in the event of any disruptions.”

Thousands of commuters who use the Milton GO line and the Hamilton GO station were taken by surprise Thursday morning after a countrywide rail lockout by Canadian National Railway Co., and Canadian Pacific Kansas City shut down lines in major metropolitan areas.

The lockout impacted more than 9,000 rail workers, triggering a national work stoppage that affected freight traffic as well as 30,000 commuters in Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver, who use trains running on CPKC-owned lines.

In a decision released on Saturday, the Canadian Industrial Relations Board ordered the resumption of service by both sides. Binding arbitration is set to follow, but the decision could be appealed in court.

With files from The Canadian Press